Gridiron Gals crush Pirates 53-13 clinch 3A Sunrise League title

It did not take long Thursday afternoon for the Virgin Valley High School Lady Bulldog flag football team to show the Pirates from Moapa Valley High School who is the ‘Big Dawg’ on the block. The Dawgs Markell Ludvigson intercepted a pass on the Pirates second play of the game setting up an 8 yard touchdown scamper from Elizabeth Deleon. Kallie Graves hit Dylan Bryant for the point after giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 advantage 1:30 into the game. The Pirates attempted to move thru the air on their next possession but were stopped on a Hannah Haviland interception setting up a Katie Zuniga 18 yard run for the Bulldogs second T.D. of the game. The P.A.T. attempt failed. The rout was on as the Lady Dawgs lit up the scoreboard with 40 points in the first half of play. Deleon had her second T.D. on an 18 yard run and Graves hit Madison Cheney for two T.D.’s and Bryant for another, Meanwhile the Bulldog defense showed their strength keeping the Pirates out of the end zone in the first half.

The big 40-0 lead after one half of play gave Lady Dawg coach Joey Bowler the opportunity to play much of the second half. Emily Teerlink led all Bulldog rushers with 95 yards on only 4 carries and a Bulldog T.D. The Bulldogs final T.D. came on a Rebekkah Douglas 50 yard interception return making the final score 53-13. The title gives the Bulldogs home field advantage as they host the first round of the Sunrise League tournament on Feb. 16. The Dawgs play the Sunset League’s fourth round team at 6pm. VVHS also hosts the matchup between the Sunset League’s second seed and the Sunrise League’s third seed at 4pm. If the Bulldogs win, they will also host the semi-finals on Tuesday Feb.21 at 6pm. Despite clinching the championship, the Lady Dawgs have two more league games remaining. The Dawgs host TECH on Mon. Feb.6 and travel to Del Sol on Feb.8 to end the regular season.