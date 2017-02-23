Gridiron Gals crush Dragons 31-7, face Cheyenne for championship

The Virgin Valley High School Lady Bulldog flag football team continued to mow down their 3A competition easily defeating Del Sol Academy 31-7 Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The first half of Tuesday’s matchup was a defensive struggle as the teams punted 8 times. The Bulldogs got the ball rolling with a touchdown pass from Kallie Graves to Madison Cheney for 30 yards. The point after run by Graves was good giving the Dawgs a 7-0 lead with 8:20 on the first half clock. The Bulldog defense shut down the Dragons the rest of the half.

The Bulldogs did not waste time as they took the opening play and drove the field for a T.D. Graves finished the drive with a run up the middle for 2 yards giving the Dawgs a 13-0 lead 8 minutes into the final period. The Dawgs increased their lead to 19-0 on an interception by Markell Ludvigson and subsequent 31 yard T.D. pass from Graves to Dylan Bryant.

The Dragons finally reached pay-dirt with 10 minutes remaining in the game, cutting the Dawgs lead to 19-7. It was all Bulldogs after that as Katie Zuniga ran for two T.D.’s to finish the scoring. The Bulldogs ran for 116 yards and 155 yards through the air. Seniors Hannah Haviland and Shalee Hafen led the defense with 7 tackles.

Cheyenne defeated TECH 19-6 in the other semi-final matchup.