The great Winnemucca bank robbery of 1900

Dennis Cassinelli
History records that on Wednesday, September 19, 1900, the First National Bank of Winnemucca at the northwest corner of Fourth Street and Bridge Street in Winnemucca, Nevada. was held up by three unmasked men. The estimated amount taken in the holdup was $32,640.00. Most of this was in the form of gold coin. One of the robbers held a gun on part owner and cashier at the bank, George S. Nixon. He told Nixon to open the safe and give them the gold coins. When Nixon refused, the robber produced a large knife and threatened to cut the cashier’s throat. The second member of the gang held a carbine on the bystanders. There were three other employees and a visitor in the bank at the time but none of these people were harmed. Nixon complied with the demands of the bandit leader and turned over an estimated $32,640 in gold coins which the third robber placed in a canvas bag.