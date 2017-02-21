Fourth Annual Donkey Jamboree

March 4, 2017 11am- 3pm, the Golden West Casino in Mesquite is sponsoring a Donkey Jamboree benefiting Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue. This event will feature live donkeys from the donkey rescue satellite adoption center in Scenic, AZ. There will be live music by the local band Bottoms UP. Also on hand to answer your questions about the organization will be Mark Meyers, founder of PVDR and volunteers from the Scenic satellite along with volunteers from other satellites in the United States. The Mesquite Showgirls will also be at the event.

Hotdogs, beer and wine will be available for purchase at $2 each.

All proceeds for this event go directly to the PVDR.

There will be continual video presentaions of “Forgotten-the Plight of the Americal Donkey” . There will also be information on the upcoming Arizona Burro Project.

Working in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management, the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue will be removing wild burros from private ranches around Ajo, AZ. These burros are not federally protected and are overpopulating the region.

Only low stress baiting methods will be used to ensure that the burros have a positive experience and will therefore be easier to gentle and eventually enter PVDR’s nationwide donkey adoption program.

Peaceful Valley expects the total project to exceed 300 burros. Once caught, all burros will be taken to PVDR’s rescue and rehabilitation facility in San Angelo, Tex. All arrivals will undergo a 30 day quarantine process, medical evaluation, vaccines, de-worming and microchipping, all males will be castrated.

The Scenic AZ. Satellite opened in 2010 and is the project of Joan Dunkle and Fred Clark. After learning about PVDR they wanted to help with this worthwhile project.

Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue was started by Mark and Amy Meyers as a backyard hobby over a decade ago. After purchasing their first donkey Izzy as a pet, the Meyers’ began to notice other donkeys in their community that were in various stages of abuse and neglect. Not knowing exactly what to do, Amy began buying up these donkeys and Mark spent his evenings talking to the donkeys and fixing their various ailments. It was after the 25th donkey came into the Meyers’ home that they decided to open an actual Rescue so that they would be able to find safe, loving homes for their donkeys.

This simple gesture of love has turned into the largest donkey rescue of its kind. The Meyers’ still stay involved in the day to day operations of the Rescue but they also manage a large staff that ensure the well-being of the over 3,000 donkeys under their care. Under the Meyers’ direction, Peaceful Valley has grown with facilities all across the United States and the Carribean.

Mark and PVDR have been featured both nationally and internationally in television, documentaries, radio and nearly every major market newspaper in the United States. He has authored multiple books. His public speaking engagements include business organizations, service clubs and classrooms ranging from the kindergarten to university level. Mark brings his lively desert adventures, heart-warming rescue stories and living philosophy of compassion everywhere he goes.

Learn more about the rescue at www.donkeyrescue.org

Questions about the event please call- (928) 347-4506