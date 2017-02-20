Press Release: 2/20/2017

From: First Baptist Church Mesquite

Contact: Cheryl Young 818 497 5588

First Baptist Church of Mesquite is sponsoring an exceptional women’s retreat at Zion. The retreat will take place at the new Springhill Suites by Marriott just outside the park. All women are invited to this event which will feature Jan Johnson, international speaker and retreat leader. She will deliver an “Extreme Make Over” by finding how to share real love in a confused world.

Confused ideas of love grip the world around us so that we are often baffled about how to love the people we are close to. God’s self-giving genuine love is what we were created for and this retreat will help us let God love us so we can learn to simply reach out and love others.

The retreat will take place over 3 days and two nights beginning March 16, at 7:00 pm and will conclude the 18th at noon. The retreat will be fast paced and very involving. There will also be time to visit Zion National Park, an incredible experience in itself.

So please consider joining us for this remarkable experience. The cost of $225 includes all meals and double occupancy lodging. For more information please call 702.346.7061 and a representative will be in contact with you.