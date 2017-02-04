February is National Pet Dental Health Month

Brushing your pet’s teeth is a very important part of pet care. Most people know they must care for their pearly whites. Plaque and tartar buildup can cause bacteria to migrate into our bloodstreams, resulting in serious health problems.

The same holds true for cats and dogs. Along with love, good food and exercise, a daily brushing of their teeth is one of the most important things we can give our animal companions.



Brush Up. Most people brush twice daily without ever brushing their dog’s teeth. Brush your pup’s teeth at least weekly to keep them clean. Look for brushes designed for dogs, including those that fit on your fingertip that be accepted more readily, and don’t forget toothpaste for dogs. It’s unsafe to share your Crest since dogs do not spit out the paste, and chicken and beef flavoured paste will make brushing much more appealing to your dog anyway. Be sure to press the paste down into the bristles, so your dog doesn’t simply lick it off the brush.

Introduce brushing to your dog by massaging your dog’s gums with your finger; next do the same with pet toothpaste on your finger. When your dog accepts or even begins to look forward to this routine, introduce a toothbrush to his teeth, starting with short intervals and working up to about 30 seconds a side. Offer plenty of praise afterward and make it part of your dog’s daily or weekly routine.

Beyond the Brush. If your dog resists a toothbrush, there are a variety of products available to make cleaning your dog’s teeth easy. These include anti-plaque water additives, which are added to your dog’s water bowl, dental cleansing pads, which are wiped on your dog’s teeth and gums, and oral hygiene gels which are placed on your dog’s gums. A gauze pad wrapped around your finger and rubbed gently on your dog’s teeth also works!

Serve Up the Crunch. Foods and treats with a crunchy abrasive texture and dental chews or bones help control plaque and tartar build-up, so include them in your dog’s diet. Look for products that have received the Veterinary Oral Health’s Council seal of acceptance, which shows they meet standards for reducing plaque or tartar.

Play Away Plaque. Chew and rope toys not only entertain your dog, but also promote dental health by stimulating gums and keeping teeth clean. Look for toys specifically created to promote dental health, such as Kong dental toys.

Consult a Veterinarian if Your Pet Shows Any of These Symptoms

* Signs of Periodontal Disease

* Brownish teeth

* Loose or missing teeth

* Swollen, red or bleeding gums

* Pus between the gums and teeth

* Any unusual growth in the mouth

* Reluctance to eat, play with chew toys, or drink cold water

* Persistent bad breath

Featured Dogs Laser and Zippy

Laser was found as a stray. He is a beautiful dark” chocolate” brown color. Laser loves people and going for walks. He does well on his harness. He loves to sit with you and be petted. He is learning to play with toys. He is about 3 years old. He is very active and will need a home where he can get plenty of exercise.

Zippy was brought to shelter by his owner because the man developed allergies to him. He is a sweet little Chihuahua/pug mix about 5 years old. Zippy loves people and sitting beside you. He does well on a leash. We ere told he is housetrained. He is a very calm little dog , He is learning to play with toys.

Other available dogs

Max- senior dog that loves everyone. Max is deaf. He loves going on walks

Toto-Dog was running the streets for over a month. Friendly, plays fetch and knows sit. High energy level.

Featured Cat- At this time there are no cats available for adoption, please check We Care for Animals a foster based rescue group in Mesquite for their available animals- cats www.wecareforanimals.org

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER