Family Discovery Day open to everyone

Genealogy is the most popular hobby in America and anyone can do it! Thousands more records are being made available for searching every day.

As is the tradition, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is sponsoring its annual Family Discovery Day (formally known as Genealogy Jamboree) again this year. It’s free and everyone is invited! You can learn how to begin searching for your ancestors, find out what is new and get help with your questions!

The Family Discover Day will be held at 100 Arrowhead Lane on Saturday, March 11. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Classes go from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Attendees can choose from 17 classes.

You will want to arrive in time to enjoy the wonderful collections and displays. Be sure to save time for a delicious free lunch with all your community friends at noon.

Find information and a list of classes at MesquiteFamilySearch.org