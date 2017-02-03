Fabulous Sun City Home Offered at 415,000

Enjoy the tri-state natural beauty of the mountains and sand hills from your East facing covered patio with a remote sunshade. The professionally landscaped elevated premium lot overlooks the 6th Fairway of the Conestoga Golf Course. This 2 years old 2,098 SF home has 10-foot ceilings, 2 spacious Master Suites, 2.5 Baths, extended laundry area with room for an office, and an open living area.

There are over 140k in upgrades which include: premium ridge lot, beautiful flooring, custom paint, granite, upgraded light fixtures, oiled rubbed bronze fixtures, patio remote solar shade and exquisite landscaping. The focal point in the kitchen is the large counter height granite island that is great for cooking & entertaining.

The bedroom suites are in opposite areas of the house. One overlooks the beautiful views outside the backyard; the second overlooks the Hickory Winds common green space. This home shows like new but has all of the after market add-ons including ceiling fans, water softener, pull out shelving, outside trash can container, and extended pavers. As a bonus, all appliances are included,

Join us at Sun City Mesquite. You will love living the Sun City lifestyle. To see this fabulous home call Neil, 800-799-9898 or Joan, 702-757-8306.