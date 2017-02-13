Cowboy Poetry Returns to Mesquite

The 11th Annual Mesquite Western Roundup featuring Cowboy Music and Poetry is scheduled for Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Mesquite Community Theater, 150 N. Yucca Street. The event will include pre-show entertainment by the local musical group Strings ‘n’ Things. Jeff Hoyt will return as the Master of Ceremonies.

The popular Cowboy Band Saddle Strings will perform traditional Western music and song.

Cowboys poets from Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and South Dakota will be performing some of the old favorites as well as some of their own award-winning works. There are a couple of new faces in the lineup this year. Farrel Bott and Brice Wilson will join veterans Marlene Bussma, Lee Kimberlin, Mike Prince, Hap Stuart and Russ Westwood.

This event is presented by the Mesquite Arts Council and the Mesquite Cowboy Poets Group. Tickets for the event are $10 per person which includes drawings for door prizes. Tickets are available in advance at Danielle’s Chocolates, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery. They may also be purchased on line anytime at www.gmaf.tix.com. For additional information visit our website mesquitewesternpoetry.com or contact Russ Westwood at 385-241-1123.