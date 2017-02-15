Council approves Riverside Road reconstruction

It’s a project Bill Tanner, City of Mesquite Director of Public Works, has been wanting to do for several years and now he has the approval to resurface Riverside Road from Mesquite Boulevard to the Virgin River Bridge. The Mesquite City Council approved the project at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Just a couple weeks ago, Tanner successfully completed the transfer of responsibility for the road from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) to the city. It included a commitment from NDOT for $630,000 to help reconstruct the pavement and smooth out the manhole covers. The city will kick in approximately $75,000 towards the costs.

In conjunction with the resurfacing, the Virgin Valley Water District will replace water lines along the road at an additional cost of $1,220,862. The city and water district will work together on the joint project with Tanner’s department in charge of administering it. Mesquite General Contracting won the bid for the project and plans to begin work in early March. The company will have 100 days to complete the project.

After some discussion, the council decided to retain the current lane configuration that’s already in place on Riverside Road including on-street parking and bike lanes. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph which allows all-terrain vehicles to use the road up to Mesquite Boulevard.

Tanner also reported to the council that the city had received $24,000 from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) through the “Complete Streets” program which will allow the installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) at four locations. The councilors prioritized the new safety features with the crosswalk on Mesquite Boulevard near Ace Hardware as the number one priority, the crosswalk at Mesquite Boulevard and Arrowhead Lane as number two and two crosswalks on Hafen Lane near the Hughes Middle School as priorities three and four.

After just a few minutes, the council unanimously approved architectural plans and a conditional use permit (CUP) for a 76,504-square foot RV service center that will be built next to Star Nursery just off West Pioneer Boulevard in the Mesquite Technology and Commerce Center.

The REV Recreation Group, Inc., headquartered in Decatur, IN, will provide service and repair to recreational vehicles in the new facility that will hold 43 service bays on the interior with another 12 bays located under a shade cover in the rear of the building. It will also have an overnight RV parking area with electrical service but no sewer or water hookups.

The CUP approval allows the building to exceed the maximum height of 35 feet allowed under city codes. While the architectural plans show the building may reach 40 feet, the REV Group requested an allowance up to 45 feet.

Several councilors echoed Councilman George Rapson who thanked the REV group for choosing Mesquite as its main repair facility for a large geographical area encompassing Nevada and parts of California, Utah and Arizona. “In conjunction with that was MRB (Mesquite Regional Business) who’s been instrumental in getting them here. It was a well-done organized process. I want to thank you guys for thinking of Mesquite. This is a beautiful project.”

Giff Akins, Director of National Service Operations for the REV Group, told the Mesquite Local News that no firm date has been set for the facility’s groundbreaking. “We still have to finish the design work and get information from contractors and subcontractors before we can set a date,” Akins said.

The council considered a change to the city’s sign code that allows a maximum of two political signs on residential properties. The change would allow up to five signs per residential yard which is the standard that Clark County uses. The issue was raised during last fall’s presidential campaign.

“If someone is raising this issue, I’d say it’s because they don’t like the message rather than the signs themselves,” Rapson said. He added that during last fall’s election, there were three city council seats open but according to the code, an individual could only support two choices with signs.

Councilman Dave Ballweg explained that Nevada Revised Statute 116 which governs common interest communities limits the size of signs homeowners are allowed to display but not the number. It limits signs to one for each political candidate and ballot issue. “We could run up against that,” Ballweg said citing all of the national and local candidates plus the five ballot issues that were part of the last election. “I suggest we look at it [city code] to make it more consistent with NRS 116 before we introduce this for consideration.”

Rapson agreed with Ballweg saying that “the number of five is arbitrary. We need to be consistent with NRS 116 language and application.”

The council voted unanimously to introduce the code change for public hearing and require staff to make the code consistent with the state statute.