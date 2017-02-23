City to honor residents Tuesday

At the Feb. 28 regular Mesqiote City Council Meeting, Mayor Al Litman is scheduled to present awards to three of Mesquite’s residents who were nominated for their contributions to the city through the years.

For the Distinguished Citizen Award, Bunny Wiseman was selected based on her work with various entities in the city during the past 10 years including her art classes with the Virgin Valley Artists Association and helping to oversee the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery. Other accomplishments include committee membership for the recent City Charter formulation, volunteering with the theatre and being the current President of the Greater Mesquite Arts Foundation. Wiseman was also honored at the 2016 Hearts for the Arts dinner. She has been a runner-up in the Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant and now contributes her time and efforts to the yearly event.

The Volunteer of the Year award will be presented to Russ Westwood, a Mesquite resident since 2000. Westwood has made a name for himself with the Cowboy Poetry scene, headlining the Mesquite Western Roundup every year since 2010. According to the nomination form, Westwood was recommended for his wonderful people skills and volunteering at the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum. “He has no problem engaging our Museum guests and making sure they have an informative and enjoyable experience,” said the form.

Tysha Blaber was selected as the City of Mesquite Employee of the Year. She has been employed by the city since June 2004 and in 2010 she became the Administrative Assistant to Bill Tanner, the Public Works Director. “Tysha always has a great attitude,” said the nomination form.