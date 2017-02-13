Bulldogs wrestlers win four weight classes at 3A State meet

Despite winning three individual weight classes at the Nevada State 3A Wrestling Tournament, the Virgin Valley High School wrestling team, fell short placing fourth overall in the tourney. The Bulldogs scored 107 points behind Spring Creek’s 135 points. Churchill County was second 132 points and Boulder City was third at 123.5. Lack of wrestlers in certain weight classes prevented the Bulldogs from winning overall.

Ty Smith and Jacob Baird won their third championship in three years at 120 lbs. and 132 lbs. respectively. Rudy Cannon defeated teammate Gage Woods to take the 106 lb. title. Cresent Crandall completed his charge late in the season to win at 170 lbs. Other point getterd for the Dawgs were Cache Burnside who placed third at a 182 lbs. and Dayden Payne, who fell just short for a medal.