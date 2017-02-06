Bulldogs sink Pirates 57-44

The Moapa Valley High School Pirates controlled the opening tipoff scoring the first two points of the game. That was the only lead the Pirates would hold as they fell 57-44 to their guests from Virgin Valley High School. The Bulldogs controlled the rest of the first period taking a quick lead of 16-5 behind six points from Hogan Fowles. Jarrett Tietjen chipped in five points. The Dawgs held on in the second period despite nine points on three balls by the Pirates. The Bulldogs rode the hot hand of Fowles and Andrew Memmott to keep the Dawgs on top 37-25 at the break. Memmott had 8 points in the period to lead the Dawgs followed by Fowles with 7 points.

Despite scoring only 12 points in the third period, the Dawgs increased their lead to 49-33. Bulldogs Jayden Perkins and Reid Jensen led the Dawgs with four points each. The fourth period was a disaster for the Bulldogs as they managed only 8 points, six by reserve Cesar Zarate. Bulldog coach Sean FitzSimons played his whole bench most of the period. Fowles finished with 16 points followed by 12 from Memmott and 8 points from Perkins. Jensen had 7 boards for the Dawgs. “We wanted to come out early with positive energy and focus on a good start,” said Bulldog Coach Sean FitzSimons. “We hoped to build our momentum, figured they would make a run at us. They did but we were able to hold them off. We wanted to attack the rim and get them in foul trouble. We’re not done yet, have to take care of business hosting TECH on Monday and traveling to DelSol on Wednesday.”