Bulldogs coast over Roadrunners 57-39

The VVHS Bulldog boy basketball team continued their quest to host a playoff game with a 57-39 romp over the Roadrunners from SECTA Monday night in the Dawg House. The game was virtually over after one period of play. The Dawgs defense shut down the Roadrunners allowing one field goal. The Dawgs meanwhile behind the three ball led 14-2. The Bulldogs, forcing numerous turnovers by their smothering press increased their lead to 32-11 at the break. Hogan Fowlws and Andrew Memmott hit split six three balls between them to lead the Dawgs. Bulldog coach Sean FitzSimons on senior night, attempted to equaling play his senior loaded squad, without missing a beat.

The Bulldogs, behind crisp passing from Jarrett Tietjen, kept the pressure on leading 51-22 after three periods. The fourth period was all SECTA as coach FitzSimons slowed his squad down with a zone defense. The change opened up the outside for the Roadrunner team as they outscored the Dawgs 17-6 down the stretch to make the game a little closer 57-39 at the closing whistle. Memmott led all scorers with 16 points followed by Fowles with 11. Tietjen had a huge game with 8 points and 11 assists.

The Bulldogs clinched second place in 3A Sunrise League play as Del Sol lost to Chaparral Tuesday evening. The Dawgs will host either Western or Sunrise Mountain on Feb. 14 in the quarterfinals. The Dawgs must win to advance to the semi-finals hosted by Sunrise Mountain on Feb. 16. The finals will be held at the same site on Feb.18.