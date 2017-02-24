Bulldog basketball recap, 2016-2017

No doubt Bulldog coach Sean FitzSimons was looking for a different outcome in the 3A Southern Regionals this past season, but he should be proud of the fact that his boys went 20-9 overall and 7-3 in Sunrise League play good enough for second place. It’s been a lot of years since a Bulldog boy basketball team has notched 20 wins. The Dawgs went 6-6 the first year of FitzSimons reign in league play. The Dawgs went 9-3, 9-5, 9-5 and 7-3 the past four years.

The Bulldogs were pretty much in every game this season despite being blown out by Cheyenne in the 3A Southern semi-finals. The Dawgs lived by the three-ball and died by the three-ball in that matchup. The Bulldogs attempted a remarkable 585 shots making 182 during the season. The three was a weapon that neutralized bigger and more athletic teams from Las Vegas.

Bulldog Hogan Fowles made the 3A All-Southern first team and Andrew Memmott was named to the second team. Fowles and Memmott were named to the 3A Sunrise League team. Point guard Jarrett Tietjen was named to the second team. All three players will graduate this year along with starters Reid Jensen and Devin Cox. FitzSimons will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat next season as the Dawgs most experienced players are Jayden Perkins and Jayson Brooks. Perkins started more than half the games this year and Brooks a good ball handler and defensive player will be counted on more heavily. I’m sure FitzSimons will have his boys practicing on their shots from downtown all summer.