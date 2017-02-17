Bulldog 3A tournament roundup

Gridiron Gals crush Jaguars 47-18

The Virgin Valley High School flag football team moved on to the 3A Division semi-finals after crushing Desert Pines 47-18 Thursday evening in the Dawg Pound. Lady Dawg quarterback Kallie Graves had her hand in six touchdowns. Four from passing and two on quarterback run’s, The Bulldog offense generated 451 yards, 203 from the air and 248 yards on the ground. Graves went 15-19 and Elizabeth DeLeon led the ground attack with 88 yards on 9 carries.

The Bulldogs jumped on the Jaguars early putting up five T.D.’s in the first half to lead 34-6. The defense again shut down the opposing offense in the first half as the Dawgs played their whole roster. Dylan Bryant and Elizabeth DeLeon were on the receiving end of a T.D. pass each and Mackenzie Leishman had the other two Graves passes. Katie Zuniga and Deleon added T.D. s on the ground. The win set up a semi-final match against Del Sol on Tuesday Feb. 21 at 6pm. The Dragons blanked Western Thursday night 26-0. It should be a great game as the Dawgs defeated the Dragons 26-24 a week ago ending the regular season. The winner advances to the 3A Championship Wednesday against either TECH or Cheyenne High Schools who meet in the other semi-final matchup. The game will be held at Cimarron-Memorial at 4pm.

Bulldog Boy’s offense falls flat lose 74-46 to Cheyenne

The Virgin Valley High School boy basketball team lost their year-long shooting touch Thursday night, falling to Cheyenne High School 74-46. The Bulldogs went 4 of 29 from downtown to put a blotch on a great season. It is said ‘You live with the three-ball or you die with the three-ball’. The Dawgs died without their main motivational weapon. Bulldog reserve Devin Cox went 4-9 from downtown and led the Bulldog scorers with 13 points. Jayden Perkins and big Reid Jensen added 10 points for the Dawgs. Jensen had 8 boards and 3 blocks for the Bulldogs. It was a sad ending for predominantly senior led squad. The Bulldogs ended the season with a 21-9 record.