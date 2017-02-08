Building permits move mountains

The city of Mesquite issued a building permit on Jan. 24 for grading valued at $700,000 that marks the beginning of construction on a new travel center at the I-15 Exit 118 interchange under the ownership of 333 Eagles Landing LLC. A mountain of dirt needs to be moved before the actual facility can begin.

Assuming the city council approves architectural plans for a new RV repair and support facility at its Feb. 14 meeting, that’s four new facilities under construction along I-15 through Mesquite.

A 30,000-square-foot indoor sports facility is under construction at Exit 122, part of the recently renovated Rising Star Sports Ranch. And a new gas station and convenience store located at Exit 120 is set for completion early this spring.

But that wasn’t the only good news in January’s building permit report issued by the city.

Calvary Chapel church took a permit for commercial modification of an old roller skating rink on West Pioneer Boulevard valued at $153,410. The church purchased a portion of the building in December that will be its new home.

In all, the city issued 102 permits valued at $7.324 million last month compared to 78 issued in January 2016 valued at $5.060 million.

The number of permits and values for new single-family residences almost doubled from the 14 issued a year ago worth $2.947 million to 26 issued this year with a valuation of $5.874 million. Pulte Homes of Nevada, which builds all the new homes in Sun City, took out 17 permits in January. The highest valued permit was $275,106 and the lowest value was $149,292.

LHSC Inc. took five permits for new homes, Nevada Residential Construction took three permits and Maves Construction, Inc. took one worth $446,004, the highest value of the nine permits.

Eight permits were issued for residential modifications valued at $49,698 compared to eight last year with a value of $28,494.

Five new business permits were issued this January compared to four issued in January 2016. Nine new permits for block walls were issued compared to four last year.

The city issued six permits for swimming pools valued at $208,225 compared to one last year valued at $16,827.

One demolition permit was issued for a home that was severely damaged by fire in December.