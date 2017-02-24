Beaver Dam Road Repair

Beaver Dam’s next Road Repair will be Saturday, 10AM March 4th.

Ironwood and Sierra Vista will be repaired/patched. We are making significant improvement in our community and your help is needed to make it better. We will start, once again, at the corner of Virgin Acres Blvd, and Front Street.

We will also clean along the “Front Street Fence Line” in preparation for the fence removal.

Please bring a rake or shovel and come and help!!!

We desperately need Flaggers to help keep us safe as we are doing the work.

David Abplanalp

abpla27@msn.com