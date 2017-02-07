Beaver Dam, AZ Public Notice

Public Notice:

Several Beaver Dam, AZ residents acknowledge the fact that no road repairs will be made by the County for several months. We must take action to stop the rapid deterioration of Virgin Acres Blvd., Front Street, Ironwood and Sierra Vista.

This Wednesday, 8 February at 10AM will be our first Road Repair of the year. We will start at the corner of Virgin Acres Blvd. and Front Street. Please bring a shovel or rake.

We need a lot of help. Flaggers are needed to help keep everyone safe.

PLEASE DRIVE SLOWLY ON VIRGIN ACRES BLVD. during Road Repair