Arrest Report Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2017
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Feb. 6, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Barlow, Timothy F
Colorado City, AZ
1/30/17
Contempt of court
Bonachea, Rebekah
Las Vegas, NV
1/29/17
Jail housing agreement
Brown-Barker, Kristy P
Mesquite
1/30/17
Basic speed
No proof of insurance
Driving under suspended/revoked license
DUI
No/Expired plates
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
2/2/17
Truancy
Clem, Adam E
Mesquite
2/1/17
Parole violation
Crane, Kelly T
St. George, UT
1/31/17
Failure to appear
Cunningham, Chandler
Mesquite
1/29/17
Possession of controlled substance
Davis, Kevin
Mesquite
2/4/17
Domestic battery
Ferguson, Gregory A Jr.
Mesquite
2/2/17
Sale of narcotic/Other drugs
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
2/2/17
Truancy
Hartt, Eulalia L
Moapa, NV
2/3/17
Petit larceny x2
Possession drug paraphernalia
Herd, Autuym J
St. George, UT
2/3/17
Minor in gambling
Howell, Aja M
North Las Vegas, NV
2/3/17
Petit larceny x2
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Jessop, Dennis C
Cane Beds, AZ
2/2/17
Jail housing agreement
Kelly, Christopher M
Mesquite
1/30/17
Failure to appear
Laveron-Carballosa, Andy
Circle Pines, MN
1/30/17
Jail housing agreement
Leavitt, Candice M
Mesquite
1/30/17
Domestic battery
Manker, Steve H
Centennial, CO
2/4/17
Jail housing agreement
Martin, Eric C
Yucaipa, CA
2/2/17
Jail housing agreement
Roessner, Leigh
Mesquite
1/31/17
DUI
Velarde, Chela M
Laceerville, CA
2/1/17
Jail housing agreement