Arrest Report Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Feb. 6, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Barlow, Timothy F

Colorado City, AZ

1/30/17

Contempt of court

Bonachea, Rebekah

Las Vegas, NV

1/29/17

Jail housing agreement

Brown-Barker, Kristy P

Mesquite

1/30/17

Basic speed

No proof of insurance

Driving under suspended/revoked license

DUI

No/Expired plates

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

2/2/17

Truancy

Clem, Adam E

Mesquite

2/1/17

Parole violation

Crane, Kelly T

St. George, UT

1/31/17

Failure to appear

Cunningham, Chandler

Mesquite

1/29/17

Possession of controlled substance

Davis, Kevin

Mesquite

2/4/17

Domestic battery

Ferguson, Gregory A Jr.

Mesquite

2/2/17

Sale of narcotic/Other drugs

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

2/2/17

Truancy

Hartt, Eulalia L

Moapa, NV

2/3/17

Petit larceny x2

Possession drug paraphernalia

Herd, Autuym J

St. George, UT

2/3/17

Minor in gambling

Howell, Aja M

North Las Vegas, NV

2/3/17

Petit larceny x2

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Jessop, Dennis C

Cane Beds, AZ

2/2/17

Jail housing agreement

Kelly, Christopher M

Mesquite

1/30/17

Failure to appear

Laveron-Carballosa, Andy

Circle Pines, MN

1/30/17

Jail housing agreement

Leavitt, Candice M

Mesquite

1/30/17

Domestic battery

Manker, Steve H

Centennial, CO

2/4/17

Jail housing agreement

Martin, Eric C

Yucaipa, CA

2/2/17

Jail housing agreement

Roessner, Leigh

Mesquite

1/31/17

DUI

Velarde, Chela M

Laceerville, CA

2/1/17

Jail housing agreement