Arrest Report Feb. 5-11, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Feb. 13, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Corcoran, Erin H

Bunkerville, NV

2/10/17

DUI

Driving w/o valid driver’s license

Failure to use headlights

Failure to obtain NV registration

 

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

2/8/17

Disturbance of school

 

Dahlberg, Chyanne C

Beaver Dam, AZ

2/7/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Contributory neglect or delinquency

 

Flores-Estrada, Roberto Jr

Scenic, AZ

2/7/17

Domestic Battery

City parks violation/alcohol

 

Gonzales, Suleima

Mesquite

2/8/17

Failure to appear x2

 

Heath, Boady R

Mesquite

2/11/17

Disturbing the peace/fighting

Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway

 

Klatt, Tammy J

Roseville, MI

2/5/17

Trespassing

 

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

2/8/17

Curfew

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Smoke/consume marijuana in a public place

Possession of controlled substance

 

Quinn, Destiny N

St. George, UT

2/8/17

Contempt of court

 

Reed, Waylene K

Mesquite

2/9/17

Failure to appear

 

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

2/8/17

Disturbance of school

 

Rios-Hernandez, Jorge

Mesquite

2/8/17

Failure to appear

 

Rodriguez, Eddie S

Moreno Valley, CA

2/11/17

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

 

Sota, Rachel

Mesquite

2/9/17

Domestic battery

 

Wharton, Jake J

Mesquite

2/9/17

Failure to appear

 

Winkler, Cynthia R

Mesquite

2/5/17

Domestic battery

