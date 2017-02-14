Arrest Report Feb. 5-11, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Feb. 13, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Corcoran, Erin H
Bunkerville, NV
2/10/17
DUI
Driving w/o valid driver’s license
Failure to use headlights
Failure to obtain NV registration
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
2/8/17
Disturbance of school
Dahlberg, Chyanne C
Beaver Dam, AZ
2/7/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Contributory neglect or delinquency
Flores-Estrada, Roberto Jr
Scenic, AZ
2/7/17
Domestic Battery
City parks violation/alcohol
Gonzales, Suleima
Mesquite
2/8/17
Failure to appear x2
Heath, Boady R
Mesquite
2/11/17
Disturbing the peace/fighting
Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway
Klatt, Tammy J
Roseville, MI
2/5/17
Trespassing
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
2/8/17
Curfew
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Smoke/consume marijuana in a public place
Possession of controlled substance
Quinn, Destiny N
St. George, UT
2/8/17
Contempt of court
Reed, Waylene K
Mesquite
2/9/17
Failure to appear
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
2/8/17
Disturbance of school
Rios-Hernandez, Jorge
Mesquite
2/8/17
Failure to appear
Rodriguez, Eddie S
Moreno Valley, CA
2/11/17
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Sota, Rachel
Mesquite
2/9/17
Domestic battery
Wharton, Jake J
Mesquite
2/9/17
Failure to appear
Winkler, Cynthia R
Mesquite
2/5/17
Domestic battery