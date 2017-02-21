Arrest Report Feb. 12-18, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Feb. 20, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Bailey, Larry M
St. George, UT
2/14/17
Jail Housing Agreement
Benally, Rita A
Cameron, AZ
2/15/17
Contempt of court
Chester, Michael A
Clovis, CA
2/16/17
Possession of Controlled Substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Collins, Thomas M
Mesquite
2/16/17
Injury to property of another
Disturbing the peace/Fighting
Gilin, Tracy A
Mesquite
2/14/17
Trespassing
Grzywinski, Jeannette M
Littlefield, AZ
2/17/17
Jail housing agreement
Hermosillo, Oscar
Mesquite
2/12/17
Driving w/o valid license
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of controlled substance
DUI
Klatt, Tammy J
Mesquite
2/14/17
False information/Obstructing
2/16/17
Failure to appear x 3
Trespassing
Paraphernalia
Advertising/Sales
ITS Drugs
Leavitt, Landon D
Bunkerville, NV
2/17/17
Felony arrest warrant
Lebow, Connie
Farmington, NM
2/17/17
Jail housing agreement
Miller, Billie G
2/16/17
False information/Obstructing
Domestic battery
Failure to appear
Mills, Robbie D
Mesquite
2/16/17
Domestic battery Resisting Arrest
Disturbing the Peace/Fighting
Battery upon protected person
Mitchell, Terra D
Alburquerque, NV
2/17/17
Jail housing agreement
Money, Frank
Mesquite
2/16/16
DUI
No proof of insurance
Failure to use headlights
Failure to maintain travel lane
Improper signal
Ruiz, Gonsalo
Mesquite
2/18/17
Domestic battery
Santiago-Morales, Yaabanex
Mesquite
2/16/17
Stalking
Domestic battery
Obscene, Annoying Calls
Tampering with a MV
Sims, Brooke V
Mesquite
2/16/17
Failure to appear
Stotler, George J
Mesquite
2/16/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Torres, Rosendo M
Ivins, UT
2/17/17
Failure to appear
Villicana-Simon, Miriam R
San Marcos, CA
2/13/17
Jail housing agreement
Winkler, Cynthia R
Mesquite
2/16/17
Domestic Battery