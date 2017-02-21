Arrest Report Feb. 12-18, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Feb. 20, 2017. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Bailey, Larry M

St. George, UT

2/14/17

Jail Housing Agreement

Benally, Rita A

Cameron, AZ

2/15/17

Contempt of court

Chester, Michael A

Clovis, CA

2/16/17

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Collins, Thomas M

Mesquite

2/16/17

Injury to property of another

Disturbing the peace/Fighting

Gilin, Tracy A

Mesquite

2/14/17

Trespassing

Grzywinski, Jeannette M

Littlefield, AZ

2/17/17

Jail housing agreement

Hermosillo, Oscar

Mesquite

2/12/17

Driving w/o valid license

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance

DUI

Klatt, Tammy J

Mesquite

2/14/17

False information/Obstructing

2/16/17

Failure to appear x 3

Trespassing

Paraphernalia

Advertising/Sales

ITS Drugs

Leavitt, Landon D

Bunkerville, NV

2/17/17

Felony arrest warrant

Lebow, Connie

Farmington, NM

2/17/17

Jail housing agreement

Miller, Billie G

2/16/17

False information/Obstructing

Domestic battery

Failure to appear

Mills, Robbie D

Mesquite

2/16/17

Domestic battery Resisting Arrest

Disturbing the Peace/Fighting

Battery upon protected person

Mitchell, Terra D

Alburquerque, NV

2/17/17

Jail housing agreement

Money, Frank

Mesquite

2/16/16

DUI

No proof of insurance

Failure to use headlights

Failure to maintain travel lane

Improper signal

Ruiz, Gonsalo

Mesquite

2/18/17

Domestic battery

Santiago-Morales, Yaabanex

Mesquite

2/16/17

Stalking

Domestic battery

Obscene, Annoying Calls

Tampering with a MV

Sims, Brooke V

Mesquite

2/16/17

Failure to appear

Stotler, George J

Mesquite

2/16/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Torres, Rosendo M

Ivins, UT

2/17/17

Failure to appear

Villicana-Simon, Miriam R

San Marcos, CA

2/13/17

Jail housing agreement

Winkler, Cynthia R

Mesquite

2/16/17

Domestic Battery