Abbie Barnum signs soccer scholarship to USU Eastern

Abbie Barnum seated signs a ‘letter of intent’ to Utah State University Eastern Wednesday Feb. 15 at the VVHS library. Barnum is flanked back row left to right by track coach Gary Hartman, soccer coaches Casey Anderson and Bob Snell, Michelle Barnum, Don Barnum and principal Cliff Hughes. Front row Basketball coach Chimane Creer.

Photo by Lou Martin

Virgin Valley High School’s Abbie Barnum signed a ‘letter of intent’ to further her education and continue playing soccer at Utah State University Eastern in Price Utah. Barnum was a starter all four years at VVHS and was named the 3A Sunrise League offensive player of the year. She was also named to the 3A Southern all-league team. “I’m really excited, it’s a good opportunity to further my education and still play soccer at another level,” said Barnum. Barnum’s parents Don and Michelle witnessed the signing along with her VVHS coaches. “I’m almost devastated but excited for her,” said Michelle. “We will attempt to see all her games this coming year.” Eastern will provide all tuition for Barnum. The school has a full sports program including soccer and competes in the Scenic West Athletic Conference. The Eagles went 13-3-3 this past season.