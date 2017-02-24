White Rock Rd. Closed

The back road to Scenic, Arizona. will be closed to through traffic until April 21 as Clark County improves a three-mile stretch to the Nevada/Arizona Border. The construction will begin at the point where pavement ends for White Rock Road to the Elbow Canyon Road intersection and then along Elbow Canyon Road to the state border. According to a bid announcement in 2016, the estimated cost of the project was to top out at $1.5 million. At deadline, additional details were not yet available from Clark County Officials. Photo by Stephanie Clark.