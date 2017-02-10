VVHS Musicians compete in Las Vegas

Pictured left to right are Heron Dalton, Justin Danh, Kameron Cox, Olivia Oldham, Gavin Walsh, Frankie Wahl, Christian Martinez and Kitana Lopez. Submitted photo.

Members of the VVHS Orchestra performed the 1st Movement of Bach’s Brandenburg concerto #3 at CCSD Solo and Ensemble in Las Vegas on Feb. 3. The group received a “1” which is the highest rating. They will now perform again on Feb. 25 in hopes of making the top 10% who move on to State. Congratulations to all the students on a wonderful performance.

Senior Kennedi Ludvigson performed a piano solo on Feb. 3 at CCSD Solo and Ensemble competition and brought home the highest rating which means she moves on to the next level in the event. She beautifully played Waltz in C# minor by Chopin. Submitted photo.