10 year celebration on March 5

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is celebrating its 10th anniversary this Sunday beginning with a festival worship service at 10:30 AM.

The church’s former pastor, George Mather, will be the guest preacher for this special service.

Following the service, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 12:30 PM for the recently renovated church building.

Then the festivities will continue with the theme of “Fun, Food, and Music.”

A 1:00 PM luncheon will be accompanied by a variety of musical acts and entertainment including the Highview Country Singers, cowboy poet Paul (Hap) Stuart, Steve Kimmel and Delores Nardone, and the Prince of Peace Choir.

“The day will be a celebration of ten years of proclaiming the forgiveness of sins through Jesus Christ and serving our neighbors in need through the support of community services, as well as thanksgiving for all the blessings God has given to the congregation,” said Pastor Travis Lauterbach.

The congregation held their first service at Highland Estates Resort on March 11, 2007 with 28 people in attendance.

After outgrowing their worship space, they moved to 190 E. Mesquite Blvd. The first service at that location was held on April 20, 2008.

Four years later, the congregation purchased their present location in the Falcon Mesa Business Park.

In August 2012, the new building flooded shortly before the first service.

While the flood set the congregation back, they trusted the Lord to see them through it, and the first service was held September 2, 2012.

During that time the congregation was served by Rev. George Mather, who also served at Our Savior Lutheran Church in St. George, Utah. Rev. Dr. James Murray served as visitation pastor during many of those years.

Following Pastor Mather’s retirement in May 2013, the congregation called Travis Lauterbach to be pastor.

In the spring of 2016, the congregation began a renovation project that doubled the size of their worship space. Work was completed at the end of the year.

While presently celebrating God’s blessings to them in the past, Prince of Peace is looking forward to God’s work among them in the future.

Everyone is invited to attend this day of celebration with thanks and praise as well as “Fun, Food, and Music.”

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is located in the Falcon Mesa Business Park, 350 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Building 600, in Mesquite, behind the Stage department store.