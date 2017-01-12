Wrestlers ‘Bulldog’ Del Sol 60-16

The Virgin Valley High School wrestling team easily defeated Del Sol High School Wednesday evening, Jan. 11 in the Dawg House. As usual in dual meets, forfeits were prominent, as coaches forfeit weight classes holding wrestlers off the mat. The Dragons forfeited the first four lower weight classes to Bulldog wrestlers Rudy Cannon (106 lbs.), Gage Woods (112 lbs.), Vicento Pinto (120 lbs.), and Ty Smith (126 lbs.).

Bulldog Stetson Ludvigson took his 132 lb. match by decision 8-4 over his Dragon opponent. Jacob Baird at 138 lbs. did not get to wrestle, also winning by forfeit. Tim Moeai lost his weight class 9-0. Bulldog Crescent Crandall won his match by fall at 170 lbs. Nathan Abbott and Dayden Payne won by fall in the 195 and 220 lb. matches.

Bulldog Cache Burnside, in the most anticipated and featured match of the day, defeated state champion Victor Parra 3-2 getting revenge for a defeat at state in 2016. Neither wrestler scored in the first round before Burnside took a 1-0 lead. Parra followed with a point of his own. Burnside brought a roar from the home crowd with a takedown and a 3-1 advantage. Parra got the last point of the match but lost 3-2. “I had to prove a point to myself,” said Burnside. “He beat me at state and it made me work harder. Now I have to prepare for division and state tournaments.”

The Dawgs travel to Moapa Valley on Jan. 24 to face the Pirates and host Boulder City on Jan. 26 in dual meets to finish the league season.