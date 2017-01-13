William Pilkington Obituary

William Alvin Pilkington, age 78, died Monday, January 9, 2017 at his home in Overton, Nevada. He was born April 15, 1938 in Blythe, California to Vance Boothe and Maxine Vera McMillin Pilkington. On May 27, 1972 he married Jo Ellen Edwards in Anchorage, Alaska.

William and Jo Ellen had an adventurous life, and they lived in many places throughout the United States. William especially enjoyed living in Grants Pass, Oregon, Anchorage and Kodiak , Alaska. He enjoyed guiding fishing and hunting trips in Alaska as a licensed pilot. He worked in construction with Ron Lewis and enjoyed taking him on those trips. After retiring from Engineering, he and Jo Ellen eventually settled down in Overton, Nevada.

Survivors include his wife Jo Ellen of Overton; one daughter and one son: Laura Malone of Louisiana; Eric Pilkington of Las Vegas, Nevada; three grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Overton 3rd Ward Chapel. Friends and Family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com