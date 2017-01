Jan. 26, 1877: Irrigation ditch begins delivering water to the fields in Bunkerville.

Jan. 29, 1909: Johnny Jensen of Mesquite beat Tommy Leavitt of Bunkerville at the 100 yard dash.

Jan. 31, 1922: Mary Huntsman Leavitt Sr. dies in Bunkerville. She was the first plural wife of Dudley Leavitt Sr.

Feb. 1, 2001: Mesquite Skate Park opens.