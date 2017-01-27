Wedgie’s Still a Town Favorite

It’s been nearly a year since Wedgie’s opened up at 796 W. Pioneer Blvd. and it has already changed for the better.

As of December 2016, Wedgie’s is proud to be Mesquite’s only non-smoking sports bar, boasting 15 machines in their roomy establishment. They also went to being open 24-hours a day, sure to fit anyone’s busy schedule and for those with late night cravings.

While the changes have set them apart from other businesses, Wedgie’s still offers the most diverse menu with everything from chicken wings to classic Italian dishes, not to mention fresh fish and steak.

For February, things are just heating up as they prepare for the big football day on February 5, when they will have ongoing food and drink specials, including their already-popular Happy Hour that runs from 2-6 p.m. daily.

Patrons who haven’t given Wedgie’s a try are urged to make it the next place they dine, no matter what time it may be.

Gift cards are available, too, and the 40 flat screen televisions are set throughout the building and outside to show most sporting events throughout the year. And don’t forget about the Golden Tee golf game and classic jukebox available in the bar, they are sure to liven up any day!