WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured cat is Pumpkin, a male orange tabby. Pumpkin is super friendly and he and his sister, Baby, enjoy lots of play time. Pumpkin is about 3 ½ months old, altered and current on vaccines. He is hoping to find his new forever family soon.

WCFA’s featured dog is Ella, a six year old spaniel/poodle mix. She weighs about 30 lbs. Ella is a sweet natured lady and enjoys going for walks and hanging with people. She has been raised with a small dog and cat. Ella would do best in an adult only home.

Other Available Dogs:

Bones is a very sweet tempered, gentle 7 year old Doberman. He weighs about 75-80 pounds. Bones is house trained, walks well on leash and like to ride in the car. He is very people friendly and has lived with both small and large dogs. Bones is neutered, current on his vaccines and micro-chipped.

Cody is a purebred Yorkie, 9 years, weighs about 7 lbs and is a healthy little dog.

Cody is neutered, current on his vaccines and microchipped. He is house trained and is also learning the ins and outs of the dog door in his foster home. This little guy loves walks. Cody’s ideal home would be one with a mature couple or person who is home most of the time and active enough to take him for daily walks. Walking a mile is not a problem for this little guy. He is fine with friendly large and small dogs. No children please.

Bobby is a Chihuahua that loves people and his tail wags when he sees people and another playful dog. Bobby has learned the dog door and sleeps through the night. Because he was thin when found stray, we have given him time to rest and recuperate. He has begun to take short walks on leash. We estimate Bobby to be approximately 2 years. He weighs 6 lbs, is neutered, current on his vaccines and microchipped.

Maely is a 5 year old terrier mix. She weighs about 15 lbs. Maely likes to play with toys, enjoys walks and gets along fine with cats and other dogs. Maely is house trained, is current on vaccines and microchipped. She likes all people but shows a preference for men. She would do best in an adult only home. Maely will need regular grooming.

Jimmy is a 1 year old Chihuahua mix with lots of playful, puppy energy. He weighs in at 7 lbs. Jimmy likes to snuggle. He has learned the dog door and enjoys going for walks and does well on leash.

Available Cats/kittens:

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and would love to give her affection to a new forever family. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell.

Inky and Tuck were born in late June and are friendly, healthy, happy kittens. Tuck is a beautiful Tuxedo cat with white chest and paws and a little milk mustache. Inky is mostly black with nice markings of white. Both are neutered and up to date on vaccines. We are hoping these two brothers can go together to a wonderful family.

Baby was born October 19th. Baby is a female orange kitten and is a very happy, playful young feline. Baby has been altered and is current on vaccines. Please go to www.wecareforanimals.org and complete an adoption application if you are interested.

Casey’s long-time owner entered a nursing facility and Casey now needs a new home. Casey has beautiful big eyes and a gorgeous coat. He is very affectionate and likes to be petted. He is still getting used to his foster home now that he has lost his long-time companion. He would be best in quiet adult home with someone who wants to give him a new home and family. Casey is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Pet Events:

Our next pet adoption will be January 28th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Suite 1, 150 North Yucca in Mesquite. If you have an interest in our adoptable pets please go to wecareforanimals.org to complete an application online. If you want to see one of our available animals before or after our pet adoption, please contact us and we will arrange a meet and greet at everyone’s convenience.

Let’s stop unwanted litters: We are dedicated to eliminating unwanted litters of kittens and puppies through our spay/neuter program. WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email