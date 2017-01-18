WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pet, Bobby, loves people and his tail wags when he sees people and another playful dog. Bobby has learned the dog door and sleeps through the night. Because he was thin when found stray, we have given him time to rest and recuperate. He has begun to take short walks on leash. We estimate Bobby to be approximately 2 years. He weighs 6 lbs, is neutered, current on his vaccines and microchipped.

Other Available Dogs:

Alfie is a cute terrier mix. He was found as a stray. He is approx. 1 year old and full of energy. He would do best in a home with an active family and/or with another dog. He weighs 14lbs, is neutered, house trained and rides well in the car. Alfie loves to go for walks and is microchipped. Alfie does well with bathing and grooming. He has a sunny, happy temperament.

Bones is a very sweet tempered, gentle 7 year old Doberman. He weighs about 75-80 pounds. Bones is house trained, walks well on leash and like to ride in the car. He is very people friendly and has lived with both small and large dogs. Bones is neutered, current on his vaccines and micro-chipped.

Cody is a purebred Yorkie, 9 years, weighs about 7 lbs and is a healthy little dog.

Cody is neutered, current on his vaccines and microchipped. He is house trained and is also learning the ins and outs of the dog door in his foster home. This little guy loves walks. Cody’s ideal home would be one with a mature couple or person who is home most of the time and active enough to take him for daily walks. Walking a mile is not a problem for this little guy. He is fine with friendly large and small dogs. No children please.

Carlton was pulled from a Las Vegas shelter where he came in as a stray. His coat was very dirty and matted and has since been shaved and groomed. He is approx. 5 years old and a terrier mix, maybe with poodle. He weighs 10 lbs., is current on all shots and microchipped; also neutered. He has also had a dental since being with us. He walks well on the leash and is house trained. Carlton likes other small dogs, unknown with larger dogs or cats. Carlton is timid and needs to learn that people won’t hurt him again. Once he trusts you, he is a loving little guy; sleeps through the night snuggled in bed!

Available Cats/kittens:

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and would love to give her affection to a new forever family. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell.

Inky and Tuck were born in late June and are friendly, healthy, happy kittens. Tuck is a beautiful Tuxedo cat with white chest and paws and a little milk mustache. Inky is mostly black with nice markings of white. Both are neutered and up to date on vaccines. We are hoping these two brothers can go together to a wonderful family.

Baby and Pumpkin were born October 19th. Baby is a male orange kitten and Pumpkin is a female orange kitten. These kittens will be altered on January 25th and will then be ready for their new forever homes. Please go to www.wecareforanimals.org and complete an adoption application if you are interested.

Pet Events:

Our next pet adoption will be January 28th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Suite 1, 150 North Yucca in Mesquite. If you have an interest in our adoptable pets please go to wecareforanimals.org to complete an application online. If you want to see one of our available animals before or after our pet adoption, please contact us and we will arrange a meet and greet at everyone’s convenience.

Let’s stop unwanted litters: We are dedicated to eliminating unwanted litters of kittens and puppies through our spay/neuter program. WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email