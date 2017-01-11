WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pet is Alfie a cute terrier mix. He was found as a stray. He is approx. 1 year old and full of energy. He would do best in a home with an active family and/or with another dog. He weighs 14lbs, is neutered, house trained and rides well in the car. Alfie loves to go for walks and is microchipped. Alfie does well with bathing and grooming. He has a sunny, happy temperament.

Other Available Dogs:

Sadie, who was a stray, just came into foster care. We are getting to know her better but she has shown herself to be very sweet and friendly. She is confident meeting new dogs and people and walks well on leash. Our best guess is that Sadie is about 3 years of age. Sadie is learning potty training and uses a pee pad. Sadie is spayed and has had a dental cleaning. She weighs just under 6 lbs.

Bones is a very sweet tempered, gentle 7 year old Doberman. He weighs about 75-80 pounds. Bones is house trained, walks well on leash and like to ride in the car. He is very people friendly and has lived with both small and large dogs. Bones is neutered, current on his vaccines and micro-chipped.

Cody is a purebred Yorkie, 9 years, weighs about 7 lbs and is a healthy little dog.

Cody is neutered, current on his vaccines and microchipped. He is house trained and is also learning the ins and outs of the dog door in his foster home. This little guy loves walks. Cody’s ideal home would be one with a mature couple or person who is home most of the time and active enough to take him for daily walks. Walking a mile is not a problem for this little guy. He is fine with friendly large and small dogs. No children please.

Available Cats/kittens:

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and would love to give her affection to a new forever family. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell.

We have two kittens still available for adoption in a few weeks. They were born October 19th. Baby is a male orange kitten and Pumpkin is a female orange kitten. If you are interested in either of these kittens please complete an adoption application right away. You can see their pictures on our website at wecareforanimals.org.

Pet Events:

Our next pet adoption will be January 14th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Suite 1, 150 North Yucca in Mesquite. If you have an interest in our adoptable pets please go to wecareforanimals.org to complete an application online. If you want to see one of our available animals before or after our pet adoption, please contact us and we will arrange a meet and greet at everyone’s convenience.

Let’s stop unwanted litters: We are dedicated to eliminating unwanted litters of kittens and puppies through our spay/neuter program. WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email