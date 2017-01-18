Toone receives Eagle Scout Award

Bridger Toone, a member of Boy Scout Troop 2998 sponsored by the Mesquite 7th Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received his Eagle Scout Award at a Court of Honor. His project was building toys similar to those used by children when this valley was settled. The toys are for use by children who visit the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum. They include a wooden checker board set, corn husk and yarn dolls, wooden puzzles, and a wooden pull toy.

He has earned 33 merit badges; 21 merit badges are required to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and therefore he will be eligible to receive a bronze and gold palm. His favorite merit badges were archery, shooting, first aid and cooking. He is the son of Ryan and Kena Toone and is in 8th grade at Hughes Middle School. He is on the baseball team, football, basketball and swim teams.

His father and scoutmaster, Ryan Toone, spoke about Bridger’s grandfather and great grandfather’s service in scouting, helping young men on the trail to Eagle. “In scouting we have fun and learn new skills, go camping and fishing but scouting is more – it is learning important things to help us be better members of our community and family. Remember the 12 points of the scout law and continue to learn and serve others. Less than 7 percent of scouts go on to be an Eagle. They are respected for their character, honor, hard work and integrity. This is the beginning of the trail – to lead younger scouts, remembering the scout oath and law,” Toone said.

Greg Toone, Bridger’s grandfather gave him the Eagle Charge having him reaffirm his allegiance to the three points of the scout oath by saying, “I thoughtfully take the obligations and responsibilities of the rank of Eagle Scout to make my training and example strongly count for better scouting and citizenship in my troop, my community and my conduct with other people.” He challenged Bridger to “lift up every office you hold to the highest level of service and dedicate your skills to help build America on a solid foundation of clean living, honest work, unselfish citizenship, and reverence for God.”

Bridger presented the mentor pin to his grandfather who has always helped him when he visits. Bridger presented pins to his mother and father to thank them for their help in achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Mark Tichenor, chairman of the Virgin River Valley BSA, presented Bridger with a pocket knife engraved with Eagle Scout to remind him to live the scout oat and law.