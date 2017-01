Jan. 5, 2000: First meeting of the Mesquite Historical Society

Jan. 5, 1998: J.L. Bowler Elementary School opens

Jan. 6, 1877: Group arrives in Mesquite Flats

Jan. 7, 1877: First church service held Bunkerville they are a Branch of Santa Clara Ward

Jan. 8, 1877: Work begins on irrigation canal in Bunkerville.

Jan. 10, 1909: “Another flood washed our alfalfa away” -Sarah Burgess Hughes

Jan. 10, 2005: 100 yr. flood hits Mesquite.

Jan. 11, 1913: Coldest weather ever; the Virgin River froze over.