This week in history Jan. 19-25

Jan. 19, 1996: C.A.T bus system began service in Mesquite and Bunkerville
Jan. 21, 1951: Atomic testing begins in Nevada
Jan. 22, 1877: 2.5 miles of irrigation canal complete in Bunkerville
Jan. 23, 1992: Virgin River Casino opened
Jan. 19, 1996: C.A.T bus system began service in Mesquite and Bunkerville
Jan. 21, 1951: Atomic testing begins in Nevada
Jan. 22, 1877: 2.5 miles of irrigation canal complete in Bunkerville
Jan. 23, 1992: Virgin River Casino opened
Copyright © 2017 Battle Born Media · Copyright © 2017 | Nevada Web Design services by Nevada Central Media using Genesis Framework by StudioPress