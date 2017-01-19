You are here: Home / Columns / This Week in History / This week in history Jan. 19-25

This week in history Jan. 19-25

January 19, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Jan. 19, 1996: C.A.T bus system began service in Mesquite and Bunkerville

Jan. 21, 1951: Atomic testing begins in Nevada

Jan. 22, 1877: 2.5 miles of irrigation canal complete in Bunkerville

Jan. 23, 1992: Virgin River Casino opened

 

