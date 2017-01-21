THE PSYCHOLOGY OF COLOR IN REAL ESTATE STAGING

Helen Houston, Certified Staging Professional

Owner, Staging Spaces – Designing Your Home to Sell

Painting walls in updated and on-trend colors will set your home apart and help buyers remember each room. If your home has a choppy color palette, faux finishes of any kind, or dated colors, be prepared to boost your property up a notch in regard to color. An updated color palette will make any house appear fresh and appealing to any buyer.

Walls should be the same in areas that are visually open to each other. Upon entry, your color should be the same from left to right. You’ll want to skip the dark or intense colors in these open areas. Choose an on-trend neutral color that ties well with any fixed elements such as carpet, countertops, tile, etc.

Your best bet for more traditional or older homes will be to choose a beige-based neutral with a drop of gray. This kind of neutral will make an even dated space feel fresh and current. If your property is more contemporary consider a gray-based neutral.

Sometimes it is wise to choose a neutral that bridges the gap between beige and gray, better known as griege. Greige neutrals can update a traditional space or warm up an overly modern one.

There are several ways that color can be used to enhance the perceived value of a home you are staging. White or off-white is ideal for trim. Also, painting the wall below the chair rail the same color as the trim and the wall above will not only lighten the space but will make it appear larger. It will also emphasize the architecture and make the room appear more high-end.

Columns, crown molding, fireplaces, and built-ins are all upgrades that customize a property and make it feel expensive. So, enhance that by treating the architecture with respect and painting it like trim rather than drywall, highlighting the features.

Selling your home? Working with Staging Spaces, we will tell you where to invest your dollars for the best return. Call Helen Houston, Certified Staging Professional at 702-346-0246 or email helen@stagingspaces.biz