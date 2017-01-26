Thank You from McDonald’s

My wife Collette and I have been in Mesquite for 23 years now and are so happy to have decided to live and do business here. We came here after McDonald’s Corporation offered us the opportunity to open a restaurant in Mesquite.

Our store on Pioneer put in a double drive thru in 2014 and the drive thru was closed for two weeks. It recently went through the rest of the major remodel in November and December. We felt it was necessary to give a big Thank You to all of the people in Mesquite and surrounding areas for your overwhelming support during both of these remodels. You were so kind to support us on the other end of town during the time we were closed.

Having lived in a small town most of my life, we recognize that if wherever you are going is more than one song on your car radio it is too far. We all love small town living and do not like to spend time in our cars. During our Grand Opening we donated $500 to both the Police Dept and the Fire Dept on behalf of all the citizens of our local area that supported us.

We hope our new look is pleasing to everyone and that we give you the service and hospitality that you deserve.

Thanks Again,

Dave, Collette, and Andrea Price

Mesquite, NV