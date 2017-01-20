Slow and Steady won the races

Slow Drag in Mesquite returned to the CasaBlanca for its sixth slow-rolling year. Fans lined the bleachers and then some to watch this classic car competition where slow and steady wins the race.

Vehicles accelerate about 10 feet before coasting over the 2 x 4 finish line; the car that crossed over the line the slowest was the victor. Once the car started rolling the drivers were unable to touch the gas, clutch or brakes, if they did they would have been disqualified. Any car that didn’t cross the 2 x 4’s was also disqualified.

Chuck Hansen from Mesquite took third place in the slow drag competition with his 1969 “Whale” Ultra Van.

Slow drags weren’t the only events folks faced the cold for during this year’s Motormania. The burn out competition really turned up the heat on the street when tires spun to produce the best and biggest cloud of smoke. The winds kicked up occasionally which probably didn’t help some of the competitors who’s tires decided to be smoke-free or nearly so during the competition.

When the winds wound down some classics produced a cloud of smoke that looked like it should have come straight out of a Cheech and Chong movie.

Some very impressive white plumes billowed over Mesquite but the crowd really kicked their cheers into high gear when a mean white muscle car added a little color to his efforts. The wheels spun clouds of blue smoke that blew out from beneath the driver’s side while red plumes escaped from the spinning tire on the passenger side giving the crowd a full American spirit blast.

The rods, the air and the crowd really got going when things got hot in the extreme automotive flames competition. Fire could be seen shooting into the night sky from across Mesquite Boulevard as custom cars competed for the best flame throwing abilities.

According to automotive forums.com to make flames shoot out of your automobile on a carbureted car, you wire a spark plug about 6 inches from exhaust exit and run it to a switch which sparks the plug. As you rev up the motor, you will get more unburned gasoline in the exhaust, thus igniting it and shooting flame. This is very dangerous to both the motor and the car but who better to do this than a gearhead who can fix anything that may become damaged.

This may not be something everyone wants to do with their vehicles but it was sure fun for everyone to watch as those that know best shot those flames and lit up the night.

When the competition was over, it was Mesquite residents and visitors that made the mad dash to the streets heading for home. Traffic jams all over Mesquite had folks checking out the classics well into the night but most didn’t mind the last glimpses of these marvelous machines as they made their way back to the parking lots for the night. Enthusiasts were ready to face their last day of competition and find out who was going to take home the coveted awards.

Videos of portions of the slow drag and burn out competitions can be viewed by following MLN Facebook links.