Public invited to celebrate Virgin Valley Heritage Day

In Jan.,1877 a group of families entered the Virgin Valley determined to establish a settlement on the south side of the Virgin River. They came from Santa Clara, Utah where they had been sent by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Farm land in Santa Clara was becoming less available as more settlers came to Southern Utah so new areas were being explored. Bunkerville was established that year and Mesquite was finally permanently settled in 1894.

January 14, 2017 has been declared Virgin Valley Heritage Day by President David Anderson of the Mesquite Nevada LDS Stake. Those early settlers of 140 years ago will be honored with a program at 10 a.m. at the historical site on Riverside Road just past the Virgin River Bridge heading to Bunkerville from Mesquite. The monument is on the right side of the road.

Activities will continue at Heritage Park next to the Mesquite LDS Stake building at 100 North Arrowhead Lane. A free lunch of stews and soups with scones will be served at the park pavilion. There will be family activities like pioneer games, miniature horses, story tellers, a kids’ train, a bounce house, demonstrations of pioneer life, and historical displays.

Everyone in the Virgin Valley area is invited to share in the 140-year history celebration.