Presidents Cup 2017

5 of the 7 FC Mesquite Club (FCM) soccer teams competed in the 2017 Utah President’s Cup during the first two weekends of play.

During the opening weekend, 4 of the club teams squared off against some of the best teams in the State of Utah.

FCM not only held their own, three teams placed in the top two positions in their brackets.

FCM BLAZE u10 girls were the big winners. The youngsters of the club easily defeated the competition and took home the gold medal and the president’s cup trophy. Blaze is now the second team in FCM history to lift the championship cup. Expect to see great things in future as these girls progress.

BLAZE is made up of the following players and coaching staff

Blaze team consists of the following:

Coaches- Jared Cameron and Nester Mendez

Players- Anguiano, Ashley / Cameron, Adalyn / Hammons, Abbie / Isidro, Natali / Kioa, Linita / Lewis, Shayla / Medina, Crissy / Mendez, Alizia / Silveyra, Denise / Tietjen, Katelee/ Tobler, Mallory

Two boys teams, the Scorpions, and Barcelona took home the silver medals in their brackets. The U12 boys, FCM Scorpions, went undefeated until the championship match taking home a silver medal. The Scorpions only allowed one goal the entire tournament until the final where the came away with the second place medal.

Scorpions team consists of the following players and Coaching staff:

Coaches – Jonathan Pantelakis and Abel Trujillo-Barboza

Players – Cameron, Braylen / Chavez, Rivaldo /De Santiago, Josue / Isidro, Danny / Larson, Parker / Mccombs, Jerimiah / McOmie, Gunner / Muniz, Andrew / Neufed, Noah / Pantelakis, Jonathan / Ponce, Israel / Salazar, Marcus / Schroeder, Chase / Trimming, Zachary / Villalobos, Jorge

The second, silver medal team for FCM was the U10 boys, FCM BARCELONA. The youngest boys team made their club proud, and presence known during the tournament. Barcelona went through the tournament defeating powerhouse clubs from northern Utah but was defeated in the championship round.

Barcelona team consists of the following players and coaches:

Coaches- Omar Duran And Jose Ponce

Players – Draney, Gauge / Duran, Andrae / Garrett, Beau / Garrett, Karson / Harris, Cooper / Isidro, Ricky / Oster, Gavin / Park, James / Peredia, Uriah / Silveyra, Dominic /Waite, Corban / Walker, Levi

FCM U12 girls Tornadoes competed in what was probably the hardest group of play for the age, Durning the opening weekend. The Tornadoes played well, however, were unable to advance.

The second weekend of President’s Cup brought in the U13 and up boys. At this age, level winning teams advance to regionals FCM had one team enter into this competition.

FCM Attack, the U14 boy’s team, attempted to break down the barrier and qualify for a regional tournament. Unfortunately, the boys were placed into a group that had some of the best club teams in the state squaring up again against them. FCM Attack played some of their best soccer ever but failed to advance.

FCM will again be competing in the final weekend of President’s Cup over Feb. 16-20. FCM will have the U14 girls CRUSH ladies and U13 girls BLAST ladies attempting to advance to regionals.

Please come out and show your support for your local teams.

And give a big round of applause to FCM BLAZE, SCORPIONS, and BARCELONA for placing in one of Utah’s largest soccer tournaments.