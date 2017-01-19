POWER OUTAGE CAUSED BY A FAULT IN A SWITCH

A power outage affecting 311 customers on Turtleback Road, Pioneer Boulevard and surrounding subdivisions in Mesquite, NV was reported on January 18, 2017 at 10:08 am. Crews were dispatched immediately to locate the problem and to restore power in a safe and timely manner. A fault in a switch was the cause of the power outage. Crews estimated power to be restored two hours after it was first reported. Crews were able to reroute power in order to isolate the affected switch and restore power to the majority of customers affected. Power was restored to 306 customers at 11:20 am. The remaining 5 customers affected were connected directly to the switch that caused the initial outage, power was restored to them at 1:30 pm after the crew replaced the switch and completed the necessary repairs.