Police Blotter Jan. 8-14, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 165 total incidents in the blotter:

ACO assist 1

Agency assistance 5

Alarm 10

Animal complaint 1

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 5

Citizen assists 6

Civil dispute 2

Civil matter 1

Controlled purchase of drugs 2

Controlled substance problem 4

Domestic violence 4

DUI 3

Found property 2

Identification check 1

Intoxicated person 1

Juvenile problem 1

Lost property 2

Mental person 2

Miscellaneous CAD call record 9

Missing person 2

Noise disturbance 1

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Parking problem 1

Person on foot 9

Phone harassment 4

Property damage, non-vandalism 3

Reckless driver 4

Robbery alarm 1

Sex offender verification 2

Stolen vehicle 3

Suicidal person 2

Suspicious person 11

Suspicious vehicle 3

Theft 7

Theft from vehicle 1

Threatening 3

TPO restraining order 1

Traffic accident w/ injuries 1

Traffic accident w/damage 3

Traffic accident w/o injury 4

Traffic problem 4

Traffic stop 6

Traffic violation 1

Trespassing 3

Unknown problem 4

Vandalism 1

Verbal dispute 1

VIN number inspection 7

Wanted person 1

Welfare check 5

Jan. 8:

Person on foot: Two females were taken into custody for being intoxicated in the roadway.

Theft: Officer took a report of theft of merchandise from a local business on W. Mesquite Blvd.

Traffic Stop: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The adult male driver had a suspended driver license and a failure to appear warrant for traffic offenses. The male driver was arrested.

Jan. 9:

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a Commerce Cir. business on a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer obtained statements and a report was taken.

Found Property: Detectives booked in found property.

Lost Property: Officer took a report of a lost wallet on Eagle St.

Agency Assistance: Officers responded to a I15 traffic accident, to assist NHP.

Theft: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence reference a suspicious person in the yard. After contacting the reporting party, he reported a theft of a bicycle. Officers located the male suspect and stolen property. The male was taken into custody and the property returned to the owner.

Wanted person: An adult male was located and arrested for and active arrest warrant. The male was transported to the detention center and booked on the warrant.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers responded to a fraud call. No funds were obtained and the RP wanted to document the incident.

Traffic Stop: An adult male was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver was arrested for DUI and traffic violations.

Jan. 10:

Theft: Police took a report for a package that was stolen from a doorstep on Riverside Rd.

Theft: Officer took a report of theft of a credit card. Incident was created.

Traffic Stop: Officer ran a license plate and discovered it was suspended. The driver had a suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance. The driver also had two outstanding warrants from Las Vegas for driving on a suspended license. Driver was taken into custody.

Jan. 11:

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: Officers conducted an investigation of a parent keeping her child out of school.

Theft: An officer responded on a lost/missing/stolen property incident. A report was taken.

Phone Harassment: A citizen reported alleged harassment.

Traffic Accident w/ Injuries: A report was taken for an injury accident.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a minor traffic accident that had occurred at an intersection. Officer took the report and a drivers exchange form was completed, no injuries were reported by either driver.

Traffic Accident w/ Damage: Mesquite officer responded to a local business reference a report of a traffic accident. Information was gathered to conduct an investigation.

Civil Dispute: Officers responded to a report of a disorderly on E. Mesquite Blvd. Both parties returned to their separate residences for the night.

Jan. 12:

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.

Lost Property: A lost debit card report was taken.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. parking lot on a report of domestic violence. Officers interviewed both people involved and arrested the male half for battery domestic violence.

Jan. 13:

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The adult male passenger was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The adult female driver was arrested for traffic offenses.

Found Property: A citizen turned in tools that had fallen off of a pick-up truck that was travelling.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officer responded on a report of a suspicious circumstance on El Dorado Rd. Both males involved were advised to have no contact with each other.

Suspicious person: Officers responded to a report of a male checking vehicles on Buena Vista Cir. and running through the neighborhood. Male was not located and extra patrol will be done in the area.

Jan. 14:

DUI: An officer was dispatched to a Mesa Blvd. hotel parking lot in reference to an intoxicated person who had passed out in a running vehicle. The driver of this vehicle was taken into custody for DUI-alcohol (1st offense).

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Domestic Violence IP: A property damage report was completed on Mesa Blvd.

Theft: Officers responded to a N. Dairy Ln. residence for a report of a theft from vehicle. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

Traffic accident W/O injury: A non-injury accident occurred on the roadway. A report was taken.

Stolen Vehicle: Officer responded to the Police Department for a stolen vehicle report on Riverside Rd. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. residence for a hit and run accident report.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An unattended vehicle received damage while parked on the roadway.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers were dispatched to a Mountain View Dr. residence in reference to a domestic battery. An adult male subject was taken into custody for domestic battery.

Traffic Violation: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The adult male was issued a citation and an information report was completed.

Vandalism: Officers responded to an Emmarene St. residence for a report of vandalism.