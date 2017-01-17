Police Blotter Jan. 8-14, 2017
Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 165 total incidents in the blotter:
ACO assist 1
Agency assistance 5
Alarm 10
Animal complaint 1
Animal noise 1
Animal pick up 5
Citizen assists 6
Civil dispute 2
Civil matter 1
Controlled purchase of drugs 2
Controlled substance problem 4
Domestic violence 4
DUI 3
Found property 2
Identification check 1
Intoxicated person 1
Juvenile problem 1
Lost property 2
Mental person 2
Miscellaneous CAD call record 9
Missing person 2
Noise disturbance 1
Nuisance or minor disturbance 2
Parking problem 1
Person on foot 9
Phone harassment 4
Property damage, non-vandalism 3
Reckless driver 4
Robbery alarm 1
Sex offender verification 2
Stolen vehicle 3
Suicidal person 2
Suspicious person 11
Suspicious vehicle 3
Theft 7
Theft from vehicle 1
Threatening 3
TPO restraining order 1
Traffic accident w/ injuries 1
Traffic accident w/damage 3
Traffic accident w/o injury 4
Traffic problem 4
Traffic stop 6
Traffic violation 1
Trespassing 3
Unknown problem 4
Vandalism 1
Verbal dispute 1
VIN number inspection 7
Wanted person 1
Welfare check 5
Jan. 8:
Person on foot: Two females were taken into custody for being intoxicated in the roadway.
Theft: Officer took a report of theft of merchandise from a local business on W. Mesquite Blvd.
Traffic Stop: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The adult male driver had a suspended driver license and a failure to appear warrant for traffic offenses. The male driver was arrested.
Jan. 9:
Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a Commerce Cir. business on a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer obtained statements and a report was taken.
Found Property: Detectives booked in found property.
Lost Property: Officer took a report of a lost wallet on Eagle St.
Agency Assistance: Officers responded to a I15 traffic accident, to assist NHP.
Theft: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence reference a suspicious person in the yard. After contacting the reporting party, he reported a theft of a bicycle. Officers located the male suspect and stolen property. The male was taken into custody and the property returned to the owner.
Wanted person: An adult male was located and arrested for and active arrest warrant. The male was transported to the detention center and booked on the warrant.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers responded to a fraud call. No funds were obtained and the RP wanted to document the incident.
Traffic Stop: An adult male was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver was arrested for DUI and traffic violations.
Jan. 10:
Theft: Police took a report for a package that was stolen from a doorstep on Riverside Rd.
Theft: Officer took a report of theft of a credit card. Incident was created.
Traffic Stop: Officer ran a license plate and discovered it was suspended. The driver had a suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance. The driver also had two outstanding warrants from Las Vegas for driving on a suspended license. Driver was taken into custody.
Jan. 11:
Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: Officers conducted an investigation of a parent keeping her child out of school.
Theft: An officer responded on a lost/missing/stolen property incident. A report was taken.
Phone Harassment: A citizen reported alleged harassment.
Traffic Accident w/ Injuries: A report was taken for an injury accident.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a minor traffic accident that had occurred at an intersection. Officer took the report and a drivers exchange form was completed, no injuries were reported by either driver.
Traffic Accident w/ Damage: Mesquite officer responded to a local business reference a report of a traffic accident. Information was gathered to conduct an investigation.
Civil Dispute: Officers responded to a report of a disorderly on E. Mesquite Blvd. Both parties returned to their separate residences for the night.
Jan. 12:
Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.
Lost Property: A lost debit card report was taken.
Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. parking lot on a report of domestic violence. Officers interviewed both people involved and arrested the male half for battery domestic violence.
Jan. 13:
Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The adult male passenger was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The adult female driver was arrested for traffic offenses.
Found Property: A citizen turned in tools that had fallen off of a pick-up truck that was travelling.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officer responded on a report of a suspicious circumstance on El Dorado Rd. Both males involved were advised to have no contact with each other.
Suspicious person: Officers responded to a report of a male checking vehicles on Buena Vista Cir. and running through the neighborhood. Male was not located and extra patrol will be done in the area.
Jan. 14:
DUI: An officer was dispatched to a Mesa Blvd. hotel parking lot in reference to an intoxicated person who had passed out in a running vehicle. The driver of this vehicle was taken into custody for DUI-alcohol (1st offense).
DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Domestic Violence IP: A property damage report was completed on Mesa Blvd.
Theft: Officers responded to a N. Dairy Ln. residence for a report of a theft from vehicle. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Traffic accident W/O injury: A non-injury accident occurred on the roadway. A report was taken.
Stolen Vehicle: Officer responded to the Police Department for a stolen vehicle report on Riverside Rd. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. residence for a hit and run accident report.
Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An unattended vehicle received damage while parked on the roadway.
Domestic Violence IP: Officers were dispatched to a Mountain View Dr. residence in reference to a domestic battery. An adult male subject was taken into custody for domestic battery.
Traffic Violation: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The adult male was issued a citation and an information report was completed.
Vandalism: Officers responded to an Emmarene St. residence for a report of vandalism.
