Police Blotter Jan. 22-28, 2016

Abandoned vehicle 1

Abuse/Neglect 1

Agency assistance 7

Alarm 8

Animal complaint 3

Attempt to locate 2

Citizen assists 4

Civil matter 5

Controlled substance problem 6

Disorderly Conduct 3

Dispatch non-LEO incident 1

Domestic trouble 2

Domestic violence 5

DUI 2

Fighting 1

Fighting w/weapon 1

Forgery 1

Found property 4

Fraud 7

Intoxicated person 3

Juvenile problem 2

K9 search 2

Keep the peace 2

Miscellaneous CAD call record 6

Missing person 1

None LEO incident 4

Nuisance or minor disturbance2

Parking problem 1

Person on Foot 6

Property damage, non-vandalism 5

Reckless driver 1

Robbery 1

Sex Offender verification 1

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 14

Suspicious vehicle 9

Theft 3

Theft from vehicle 2

Threatening 1

TPO violation 1

Traffic accident W/O Injury 4

Traffic Problem 8

Traffic stop 3

Transient assistance 1

Transport 2

Trespassing 1

Unknown problem 2

Vandalism 1

Verbal dispute 1

VIN Number inspection 1

Wanted person 4

Welfare check 2

Jan. 22

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officer located a parked vehicle in a park on World Champion Way. The driver was located a given a citation for park curfew.

Threatening: Officer responded to the police department on a report of threatening phone calls. Officer obtained information and a report was generated.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer responded to a Hawk St. residence regarding property damage to a motor vehicle. Officer took photos and obtained the victims information and a report was generated.

Found Property: An officer was called to a Vista Del Sol Ct. residence in reference to found property.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Police took a report for a non-injury traffic accident. One adult male was issued multiple citations and released with a court date.

Theft from Vehicle: An officer responded to a Commerce Cir. business in reference to a theft.

Trespassing: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino in reference to juveniles being trespassed, after investigation an adult was taken into custody for DUI.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers responded an E. Pioneer Blvd. business reference a suspicious person. The female individual was identified and trespassed.

Traffic problem: Officers responded to a report of a bush having been damaged in the median, and laying in the road.

Jan. 23:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to the area of West Mesquite Boulevard on a two car collision. Officer took a report and one citation was issued.

Suspicious person/Circumstance: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. bank regarding a suspicious incident. Officer spoke with parties involved and a report was taken.

Suspicious person/Circumstance: An officer received a report of suspicious behavior.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Police took a report for a theft of lawn decorations on Via Carlotta Ct. The decorations were recovered and returned to the owner.

Suspicious vehicle: Police responded to an abandoned vehicle report. The vehicle was stolen out of another jurisdiction and impounded.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a one vehicle property damage vehicle accident.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a residence for a report of a domestic disturbance on Thistle St. A male was later located and arrested for domestic battery.

Traffic Stop: Officers stopped a vehicle that was involved in a previous domestic battery. The occupants were identified and arrested on various charges, including: DUI, open containers, misdemeanor warrants, and domestic battery.

Jan. 24:

Trespassing: Officers responded to the city hall and recreation center in reference to a disorderly male.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: An officer responded to a suspicious person call on W. Mesquite Blvd., upon arrival he contacted an adult male. The contact resulted in an arrest for a warrant from Mesquite Municipal Court.

Fraud: Officer received a report of identity theft from out of state. Officer obtained information and a report was generated.

Lost Property: Police took a report for a lost wallet.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a possible domestic battery, three adult arrests were made.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to the north roundabout at Falcon Ridge Pwky. in reference to a minor traffic accident. Information was exchanged, a citation issued, and a report was completed.

Jan. 25:

Vandalism: Officers were called to S. Grapevine Rd. residence when neighbors heard glass breaking.

Upon arrival two vehicles had broken windows. There are no suspects at this time.

Citizen Assist: A local citizen wanted to speak with an officer about issues they were having with others.

Welfare Check: Mesquite Detectives received information regarding an incident that had been reported to St. George Police Department of a possible child abuse. With the information provided Detective D. Wilkins was not able to locate the victim or suspects at the address provided.

Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a Riverside Rd. residence for a report of a domestic dispute that occurred hours prior.

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop for no headlights. The driver was found to be impaired and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Forgery: Officer responded to a report of forgery on E. Pioneer Blvd. One adult male was arrested on two counts of passing counterfeit money.

Jan. 26:

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers responded to a local casino on a report of trespassing. One adult male was arrested for an active felony warrant, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, obstruction, possession of false identification, and trespassing.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers responded to a Colleen Ct. residence for a suspicious person. Several individuals were arrested for narcotic related charges.

Domestic Violence IP: Officer responded to a report of possible domestic violence in progress. Male subject fled the scene prior to officer arrival, but was taken into custody a short time later for domestic battery.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a Sage Way residence on a report of a domestic dispute. There were no threats or injuries and no arrests were made.

Wanted person: While conducting another investigation an Officer discovered a subject with a Mesquite Municipal warrant. Subject was arrested on said warrant.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officers responded to a residence for a report of vandalism. The offender was identified and later located and issued a citation.

Jan. 27:

Agency Assistance: Officer responded on a request for an agency assist with Mesquite Fire and Rescue on Manchester Ln. Rescue personnel advised the subject was deceased when they arrived. Clark County Coroner responded.

Intoxicated Person: Officers responded to a Falcon Ridge Pkwy. restaurant for a report of an intoxicated individual causing a disturbance. An adult male was arrested for Breech of Peace.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: A property damage report was taken.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded on a two vehicle traffic collision without injuries.

Wanted person: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino, in reference to a wanted subject. An adult male subject was taken into custody for a misdemeanor warrant.

DUI: Officer observed a vehicle stopped in middle of roadway. Contact was made with several occupants who were cited for open container, minor consumption, and the driver arrested for DUI.

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The driver was found to be impaired. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.

Jan. 28:

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers responded to a report of suspicious persons. Two adult were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a local convenience store for a report of a minor non-injury accident. A drivers exchange was completed.

Theft: An Officer took a stolen license plate report.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The adult female driver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses.