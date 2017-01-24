Police Blotter Jan. 15-21, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 147 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 9

Alarm 2

Animal pick up 1

Attempt to locate 2

Burglary 1

Citizen assists 6

Controlled substance problem 2

Disorderly conduct 1

Domestic violence 3

DUI 1

Fighting 1

Found person 1

Found property 1

Fraud 2

Identification check 1

Intoxicated person 1

Lost property 2

Mental person 2

Miscellaneous CAD call record 5

Missing person 1

Noise disturbance 3

Nuisance or minor disturbance 4

Odor investigation 2

Person on foot 4

Phone harassment 5

property damage non-vandalism 1

Robbery alarm 2

Search warrant 2

Sex offender verification 2

Stolen vehicle 2

Suspicious person 19

Suspicious vehicle 1

Theft 4

Theft from vehicle 3

Threatening 1

TPO restraining order 5

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic accident w/injuries 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 7

Traffic problem4

Traffic stop 3

Transport 1

Trespassing 7

Unknown problem 5

VIN number inspection 7

Wanted person 1

Welfare check 7

Jan. 15:

Lost Property: Police took a report for a lost wallet.

DUI: Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. After investigation one adult male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Found Property: Police recovered a found bicycle. The bicycle was placed in safekeeping at the Mesquite Detention Center.

Theft from vehicle: An officer responded to a residence reference a possible theft from a motor vehicle on Golden Needle Trail. A report was taken.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation. After speaking to the occupants; the driver was cited for traffic offenses and the passenger was arrested for probation violates.

Domestic Violence: Officers were dispatched to a casino reference a fight. During the investigation it was determined to be domestic related. A male adult was arrested for domestic battery.

Jan. 16:

Trespassing: Officers responded to a restaurant reference a trespassed adult male. The male was taken into custody for trespassing.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation. The driver and passenger were arrested on active warrants and felony possession of narcotics.

Phone Harassment: An officer took a complaint of video cameras on a neighbor’s home.

Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a residence reference a domestic disturbance on E. First North St. Contact was made with a male adult and a female adult who were involved in a dispute. The male individual was arrested for domestic battery.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officer received a report on three stolen bicycles. Incident was created.

Jan. 17:

Lost Property: Police took a report for a missing wallet.

Traffic Accident w/ Injuries: Officers responded to the intersection of Mesquite Boulevard and Riverside Road on a two car collision. Injuries were treated by Mesquite Fire and Rescue and one citation was issued.

Phone Harassment: An officer took a report for a neighbor dispute on Sun Valley Dr.

Burglary: Officer took a report of an attempted burglary from a local resident.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. business regarding a two car collision. Report was taken and one citation was issued.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Police took a report for a suspicious phone call.

Welfare Check: An officer responded to a welfare check on Sage Way.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: An officer responded to a complaint of harassment.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Police responded to a non-injury traffic accident. One adult male was issued a citation.

Theft: Officer took a report of theft of a bicycle on Pulsipher Ln.

Unknown problem: Officers responded to a Sage Way residence regarding a 911 hang up call.

Fraud: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. restaurant reference fraudulent use of a credit card. A report was taken for documentation, attempts are being made to locate and identify the suspect.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: Officers responded to a residence reference a suspicious call.

Agency Assistance: Officers responded to a residence to assist Detectives in locating an adult female. Officers located her and she was taken into custody on drug related charges.

Fighting: Officers responded to a casino reference a fight in progress. Contact was made with six individuals. A male and two females were issued citations and released.

Jan. 18:

Unknown problem: Officers responded on a citizen assist on Sage Way.

Theft from Vehicle: A report was taken for an RV trailer burglary on Riverside Rd.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a local intersection for a report of a minor traffic accident. Both driver denied any injuries. Officer completed the report.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a verbal family fight on Second South St.

Jan. 19:

Traffic accident W/O injury: A private property accident was completed.

170119-11 Welfare Check: Officer responded to a request for a welfare check on a resident on La Paz Ct. Attempts to contact the resident were unsuccessful. Officers will continue to attempt to make contact.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officers completed an investigative report on a vehicle being criminally damaged on Arrowhead Ln. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer located a single vehicle accident still in roadway. Officer directed traffic, until vehicle was removed, and completed a traffic accident form.

Jan. 20:

Theft: A report and citations were issues for petit larceny at an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino.

Stolen Vehicle: Officer responded to an E. Mesquite Blvd. parking lot for a report of subject attempting to steal a vehicle. The subject was taken into custody for multiple violations.

Trespassing: Officer responded to a Riverside Rd. property for a report of two subjects trespassing. Officer issued a citation to both subjects for trespass violation.

Stolen Vehicle: Officers responded to a local casino for a report of a stolen golf cart. A report was taken.

Jan. 21:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Police responded to a single vehicle traffic accident. A report was taken.

Trespassing: An officer responded to the Casa Blanca in reference to a trespass violation, a citation was issued.

Person on foot: Officer observed an adult male crossing Pioneer Boulevard against the control devises.