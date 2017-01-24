Police Blotter Jan. 15-21, 2017
Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 147 total incidents in the blotter:
Agency assistance 9
Alarm 2
Animal pick up 1
Attempt to locate 2
Burglary 1
Citizen assists 6
Controlled substance problem 2
Disorderly conduct 1
Domestic violence 3
DUI 1
Fighting 1
Found person 1
Found property 1
Fraud 2
Identification check 1
Intoxicated person 1
Lost property 2
Mental person 2
Miscellaneous CAD call record 5
Missing person 1
Noise disturbance 3
Nuisance or minor disturbance 4
Odor investigation 2
Person on foot 4
Phone harassment 5
property damage non-vandalism 1
Robbery alarm 2
Search warrant 2
Sex offender verification 2
Stolen vehicle 2
Suspicious person 19
Suspicious vehicle 1
Theft 4
Theft from vehicle 3
Threatening 1
TPO restraining order 5
Traffic accident w/damage 1
Traffic accident w/injuries 1
Traffic accident w/o injury 7
Traffic problem4
Traffic stop 3
Transport 1
Trespassing 7
Unknown problem 5
VIN number inspection 7
Wanted person 1
Welfare check 7
Jan. 15:
Lost Property: Police took a report for a lost wallet.
DUI: Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. After investigation one adult male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Found Property: Police recovered a found bicycle. The bicycle was placed in safekeeping at the Mesquite Detention Center.
Theft from vehicle: An officer responded to a residence reference a possible theft from a motor vehicle on Golden Needle Trail. A report was taken.
Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation. After speaking to the occupants; the driver was cited for traffic offenses and the passenger was arrested for probation violates.
Domestic Violence: Officers were dispatched to a casino reference a fight. During the investigation it was determined to be domestic related. A male adult was arrested for domestic battery.
Jan. 16:
Trespassing: Officers responded to a restaurant reference a trespassed adult male. The male was taken into custody for trespassing.
Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation. The driver and passenger were arrested on active warrants and felony possession of narcotics.
Phone Harassment: An officer took a complaint of video cameras on a neighbor’s home.
Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a residence reference a domestic disturbance on E. First North St. Contact was made with a male adult and a female adult who were involved in a dispute. The male individual was arrested for domestic battery.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officer received a report on three stolen bicycles. Incident was created.
Jan. 17:
Lost Property: Police took a report for a missing wallet.
Traffic Accident w/ Injuries: Officers responded to the intersection of Mesquite Boulevard and Riverside Road on a two car collision. Injuries were treated by Mesquite Fire and Rescue and one citation was issued.
Phone Harassment: An officer took a report for a neighbor dispute on Sun Valley Dr.
Burglary: Officer took a report of an attempted burglary from a local resident.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. business regarding a two car collision. Report was taken and one citation was issued.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Police took a report for a suspicious phone call.
Welfare Check: An officer responded to a welfare check on Sage Way.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: An officer responded to a complaint of harassment.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Police responded to a non-injury traffic accident. One adult male was issued a citation.
Theft: Officer took a report of theft of a bicycle on Pulsipher Ln.
Unknown problem: Officers responded to a Sage Way residence regarding a 911 hang up call.
Fraud: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. restaurant reference fraudulent use of a credit card. A report was taken for documentation, attempts are being made to locate and identify the suspect.
Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: Officers responded to a residence reference a suspicious call.
Agency Assistance: Officers responded to a residence to assist Detectives in locating an adult female. Officers located her and she was taken into custody on drug related charges.
Fighting: Officers responded to a casino reference a fight in progress. Contact was made with six individuals. A male and two females were issued citations and released.
Jan. 18:
Unknown problem: Officers responded on a citizen assist on Sage Way.
Theft from Vehicle: A report was taken for an RV trailer burglary on Riverside Rd.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a local intersection for a report of a minor traffic accident. Both driver denied any injuries. Officer completed the report.
Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a verbal family fight on Second South St.
Jan. 19:
Traffic accident W/O injury: A private property accident was completed.
170119-11 Welfare Check: Officer responded to a request for a welfare check on a resident on La Paz Ct. Attempts to contact the resident were unsuccessful. Officers will continue to attempt to make contact.
Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officers completed an investigative report on a vehicle being criminally damaged on Arrowhead Ln. The investigation is ongoing.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer located a single vehicle accident still in roadway. Officer directed traffic, until vehicle was removed, and completed a traffic accident form.
Jan. 20:
Theft: A report and citations were issues for petit larceny at an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino.
Stolen Vehicle: Officer responded to an E. Mesquite Blvd. parking lot for a report of subject attempting to steal a vehicle. The subject was taken into custody for multiple violations.
Trespassing: Officer responded to a Riverside Rd. property for a report of two subjects trespassing. Officer issued a citation to both subjects for trespass violation.
Stolen Vehicle: Officers responded to a local casino for a report of a stolen golf cart. A report was taken.
Jan. 21:
Traffic accident W/O injury: Police responded to a single vehicle traffic accident. A report was taken.
Trespassing: An officer responded to the Casa Blanca in reference to a trespass violation, a citation was issued.
Person on foot: Officer observed an adult male crossing Pioneer Boulevard against the control devises.