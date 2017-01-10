Police Blotter Jan. 1-7, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 163 total incidents in the blotter:

Abuse/neglect 1

Agency assistance 5

Alarm 16

Animal pick up 3

Burglary 1

Citizen assists 15

Civil matter 2

Controlled purchase of drugs1

Controlled substance problem 2

Domestic violence 2

DUI 2

Fire 1

Fraud 1

Graffiti 2

Intoxicated person 3

Lost property 2

Miscellaneous CAD call record 2

Noise disturbance 1

Nuisance or minor disturbance 6

Parking problem 1

Person on foot 13

Phone harassment 5

Property damage, non-vandalism 1

Reckless driver 2

Robbery alarm 2

Runaway juvenile 1

Sex offender verification 3

Sex offense 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 17

Suspicious vehicle 7

Theft 4

Threatening 1

TPO/restraining order 1

Traffic accident w/ damage 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 2

Traffic problem 2

Traffic stop 2

Transient assistance 1

Transport 2

Trespassing 2

Unknown problem 1

Verbal dispute 2

VIN number inspection 5

Wanted person 5

Welfare check 9

Jan. 1, 2017:

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. restaurant where several open containers were observed in a vehicle.

Wanted person: Officer responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino and made an arrest on a wanted subject.

Lost Property: An Officer took a report of lost property. The reporting party said he had losthis wallet and its contents. Information was received and report completed.

Stolen Vehicle: An officer responded to a Chaparral Cir. Residence in reference of a report of a vehicle stolen while the owner was out of town. The vehicle was reported as found the previous day, in Arizona. A report was taken.

Jan. 2:

Intoxicated Person: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino for an intoxicated male who refused to leave and threatened security.

Jan. 3:

Wanted person: Officer responded to Mesquite Police Department to transport a subject with an out of state warrant.

Wanted person: Officer contacted a subject who had an active warrant for their arrest.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An officer took a report of a minor traffic accident that had happened approximately two weeks earlier. Information was obtained and an exchange of information was completed.

Theft: Officer took a report of tool stolen from a work site.

Graffiti: Officer spoke with property owner regarding graffiti on a fence surrounding the property.

Agency Assistance: An officer received a request for an agency assist from a California agency.

Reckless driver: An officer responded to a report of a reckless driver. Both the reporting party and the reported reckless driver where on scene upon the officer’s arrival; information was obtained and a report completed.

Theft: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. business on a report of theft.

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. At the conclusion of the investigation one female was arrested for DUI.

Burglary: Report taken for burglary on Partridge Ln.

Jan. 4:

Wanted person: Female, on Partridge Ln., was placed under arrest for an active warrant.

Threatening: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. store reference a petit larceny.

Theft: An officer took an alleged theft report of classic prints on Moss Dr.

Suspicious person: Officers responded to a Riverside Dr. residence reference a suspicious person.

DUI: A traffic stop was made on a vehicle and one adult male was arrested for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic offense. One adult female passenger was arrested based on a separate investigation.

Jan. 5:

Traffic Accident w/ Damage: A report was taken for a private property crash. There were no injuries and only minor damage occurred.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to an Old Mill Rd. residence on a report of domestic violence. One male subject was arrested for domestic violence.

Graffiti: An officer observed graffiti in a park. A report was taken.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer responded to a N. Yucca St. residence for damage to property report. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

Abuse/Neglect: Officer responded to a report of possible neglect of a person with special needs. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Theft: A report was taken for theft of a pool pump and pool filter.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a parking lot reference a minor traffic accident between two vehicles. Driver’s information was exchanged and a report was completed.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The adult driver was issued traffic citations and open container of alcohol. Four adults under the age of 21 were issued citations for open container of alcohol and minor consumption. One female under was issued a citation for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officer made traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. Two adult occupants were arrested for possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and open container of alcohol.

Jan. 6:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. supermarket for a report of a private property accident with no injuries.

Lost Property: An officer took a report for a lost/stolen/missing driver license.

Citizen Assist: A citizen contacted the police regarding requested information on a traffic law which was enforced.

Trespassing: An officer was dispatched to a Mesa Blvd. casino, in reference to a trespass violator. An adult male subject was cited and released for trespass.

Jan. 7:

Suspicious vehicle: An officer conducted an investigative stop on a suspicious vehicle at a park. A female was issued a citation for park curfew, and an adult male was arrested for alcohol in a park and park curfew.

Person on foot: An officer observed an adult female panhandling, she was issued a citation.

Nuisance or Minor Disturbance: Officer responded to complaint of an adult male sleeping in an empty lot. The male became argumentative and was arrested for beach of peace.