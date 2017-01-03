Police Blotter Dec. 25-31, 2016

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 134 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 3

Alarm 5

Animal complaint 2

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 1

Attempt to locate 3

Citizen assists 2

Civil dispute 1

Controlled substance problem 7

Deliver message 1

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 1

DUI 3

Found property 3

Fraud 1

Hit and run 3

Identification check 2

Intoxicated person 1

Keep the peace 2

Lost property 1

Mental person 1

Miscellaneous CAD call report 8

Noise disturbance 4

Nuisance or minor disturbance 1

Panhandling 1

Person on foot 5

Phone harassment 2

Reckless driver 3

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 15

Suspicious vehicle 4

Theft 3

Theft from vehicle 4

TPO violation 1

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 7

Traffic problem 4

Traffic stop 3

Trespassing 1

Unknown problem 3

Unsecure premise 1

Verbal dispute 1

VIN number inspection 6

Wanted person 2

Welfare check 7

Dec. 25:

Theft: An officer took a report of missing money from a purse on Pulsipher Ln. The money had been missing for several days and the reporting party had been looking for it. Was unable to locate and filed a report.

Dec. 26:

Identification Check: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a minor gambling. At the conclusion of the investigation, an under-aged female received a citation for minor gambling and was released with a court date.

Found Property: An officer was informed of a property item that had been found on the roadside. The item was taken into custody, pending locating the owner.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: Officer responded to the police department on a custody order violation. Officer spoke with all parties involved.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a two-vehicle private property parking lot accident. An exchange of information was completed with both involved parties.

Unknown problem: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence for an unknown problem. Dispatch stated they received a 911 hang up and upon call back a male subject was rude. An investigation concluded a domestic battery did occur and a male subject was taken into custody.

Dec. 27:

Fraud: Officers responded to a Highland Dr. hotel for a guest who stayed without paying. The guest returned and was interviewed. He was later arrested for defrauding an inn keeper.

Theft from vehicle: Officer took a report on theft from a motor vehicle on Canyon Dr.

Attempt to locate: Mesquite Police were notified by Las Vegas Metro Police of a stolen vehicle that was known to be in the city of Mesquite. The vehicle was located and recovered.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: An officer responded to a Falcon Ridge Pkwy. business in reference to a theft of services. The involved party was located and the matter was resolved.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident on Falcon Ridge Parkway. After an investigation, one adult female driver was issued a citation.

Person on foot: An adult male was arrested for being impaired in the road way on Riverside Dr.

Dec. 28:

Trespassing: Intoxicated female was trespassed from an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for being belligerent towards security. The female refused to leave and caused a scene resulting in security calling the police. The female was taken into custody and booked into the Mesquite Detention Center.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a minor traffic accident involving two vehicles. Officer took the report and a driver’s exchange form was issued to both drivers. It was confirmed the female had a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody.

Dec. 29:

Wanted person: An officer met with a subject at the justice facility who had a misdemeanor warrant. The subject was arrested on the warrant.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: Officer assisted a citizen with a family issue.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officer responded to the Mesquite Detention Center for a report of a suspicious incident. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a Pulsipher Ln. residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Officers made contact with one male and one female subject. Both subjects were separated and questioned. Nothing physical was witnessed or reported. Suicidal Person: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino in reference to a suicidal person. Officers located a male subject who stated he needed medical help. Officers transported subject to the hospital for mental evaluation.TPO Violation: Officer responded to vehicle vandalism. A written statement was gathered and the investigation is ongoing. Dec. 30: Phone Harassment: Officers responded to a Condor St. residence reference a suspicious person. Officers were not able to locate any suspicious persons. A voluntary statement was completed.

Theft: Officer responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. casino for a report of a theft from construction equipment. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle on Leavitt Ln. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Turtleback Rd. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident. Officer completed the paperwork and issued a drivers exchange for to both drivers.

Found Property: Officer responded to a World Champion Way park for found property; a video camera and laptop computer. The property was placed into safe keeping.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. The driver was issued a traffic citation. A passenger in the vehicle was cited and released for open container of alcohol.DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic offense. The adult male driver failed field sobriety and was arrested for DUI-Alcohol. Dec. 31: Suspicious Person/Circumstance: An officer was dispatched to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino in reference to a suspicious call.Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a parking lot reference an accident between two vehicles. An information report was completed.Hit & Run: An officer located a disabled vehicle on a public roadway. The vehicle struck a curb and the driver fled the scene prior to officer arrival. Investigation is ongoing.Traffic Accident w/ Damage: An officer responded on a single vehicle accident in a parking lot.Wanted person: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a male subject with a warrant. Subject was taken into custody without incident and transported to the detention center.Noise Disturbance: An officer responded to an apartment complex on Riverside Rd. reference a noise complaint. No crime occurred and an officer’s report was completed.

Domestic trouble: Officers responded to an E. First North St. residence reference a domestic dispute. Officers spoke with all individuals involved, and determined no violence had taken place.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a suspended registration. Upon further investigation, the adult male driver and female passenger were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. The driver was arrested for DUI – Alcohol (1st offense) and basic speeding.

Controlled substance problem: An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and cited and released the driver for possession of marijuana.

Controlled substance problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for using a cell phone while driving. Upon further investigation, the driver was issued citations for traffic offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic offense. The adult male driver failed field sobriety and was arrested for DUI-Alcohol.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers conducted a traffic stop and observed evidence of illegal drug use. The adult male driver was cited and released for possession of marijuana.