Partners team up to bring crucial upgrade to southern Nevada off-highway recreation area

LAS VEGAS, NV – Nestled just west of the rural communities of Overton and Logandale, the Logandale Trail System winds through some of southern Nevada’s most stunning terrain. Since its development in the late 1980s, the trail system, located on BLM managed public lands, has grown in popularity with more than 200,000 visitors a year, and so too has the demand on its infrastructure.

The original main trailhead restrooms, funded through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) in the early 1990s, have surpassed their 25-year life cycle and, with heavy use, are due for replacement. To fill this need, the rural non-profit group Partners in Conservation was awarded a grant from the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Commission’s recently created grant program. This program, funded by off-highway registration fees, supports projects that improve recreational facilities.

The public is invited to attend a groundbreaking celebration for the new facilities at the Logandale Trails Main Trailhead on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m., with a light lunch served at noon. The trailhead offers easy access to dramatic landscape and gorgeous photo opportunities. For those who wish to tour the trail system, a group will leave the main trailhead at 1 p.m. and return by 3:30 p.m. (SUV-type vehicles are necessary to tour the trails, 4WD not needed).

A second set of restrooms will be replaced through a grant from the RTP, administered through the Nevada Division of State Parks. The RTP is a 25-year-old program that allocates a percentage of federal gas taxes to each state to use for motorized and non-motorized trails projects.

Partners that contribute to the success of the Logandale Trail System include the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Commission, Nevada Division of State Parks, the Bureau of Land Management, Partners In Conservation (PIC), Valley of Fire State Park, as well as volunteers from a number of local and regional organizations: Vegas Valley Four Wheelers, Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce, Moapa Valley Rotary Club, Moapa Valley Revitalization Project, Dunes and Trails ATV Club, Mesquite Kokopelli ATV Club, Rjeeps, and many other organizations and businesses, especially local businesses.

Directions to the Logandale Trailhead: From I-15, take exit 93 south, which becomes Moapa Valley Blvd. Travel approximately 6 miles south; when you see the US Post Office on the right-hand side of the road, take the next side street, Liston Ave. Turn right onto Liston and proceed about ½ mile until the pavement ends. Turn right onto dirt road, cross railroad track and follow the main road (with signs) for about 3-4 miles until reaching a large trailhead with fencing and shade structures.

Please contact Elise McAllister with Partners in Conservation for ride-share information for the trail tour portion of the event: picorg@mvdsl.com (702) 219-2033