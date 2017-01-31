OPD BOARD APPROVES SCHOLARSHIPS

At their regular Jan. 18 board meeting, the Overton Power District No. 5 (OPD) Board of Trustees approved the award of eight $2,000 scholarships to qualifying seniors graduating from Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley High Schools in 2017.

Committees formed by members of the Board of Trustees will review applications that students have submitted to the high school’s counselor offices. The selection committee will review the applications and select four students from Virgin Valley High School and four students from Moapa Valley High School to be the recipients.

The number of scholarships approved were reduced from ten to eight as board members see a greater benefit to the District by investing in the OPD internship program. Mendis Cooper, OPD’s General Manager stated “Both are great programs that support members in our community. Some people may view this as a cost cutting measure but in reality OPD is giving more to the community by offering an internship than a scholarship. One of the great benefits of the internship program is that it contributes to education while giving college students work experience.

“The money earned through their time at work will exceed what they might have received from a scholarship. The internship also gives OPD an opportunity to focus on applicants that have an interest in fields related to our industry, while allowing the applicant a unique opportunity for hands on training in different departments within our organization.”

Last year, the Board approved four paid internships for 2017; this opportunity is for local high school graduates now enrolled in college. The term of the internships would be a maximum of ten weeks, with the possibility of up to 8 hours per day, 5 days per week. Applicants must be enrolled in a college or technical program in accounting, business, engineering, construction or a related field. Applications are now being accepted online at www.opd5.com, or drop by either one of the office locations for an application.