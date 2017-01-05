NEW 2017 Mobile Activity Registration App

Rec Center enhances online registration app

The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services is happy and proud to announce the enhancement to its registration for activities and programs for patrons and community members who use a smart phone to register online.

When you access ActivityReg.com you get a true mobile optimized layout for registrations for all of its many programs including exercise classes and youth sports programs. The department has now released the complementary “Mobile Enhanced” version of ActivityReg which can be activated from the software.

Customers love the clean, straightforward style which is modern and trend setting. This new format incorporates state of the art “responsive” technology meaning it automatically reformats itself to the size of the browser. Best of all, most of your custom layouts will work unaltered or with very little rework and all of this is available to you at no additional cost. The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive and the athletic department staff is eager to help you through the process.